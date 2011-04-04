Allergy Treatments

Nose sprays, oral medication, immunotherapy, supplements -- which allergy treatment is best for you? Read about the different allergy treatment options to get informed.

Will an EpiPen Still Work if It Freezes?
Will an EpiPen Still Work if It Freezes?

If you have to carry an EpiPen, you might leave one in your car. But what if it freezes during the colder months? Is it still good in case of emergency?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Goodbye to Allergies? Scientists Discover How to Trick Body's Immune System
Goodbye to Allergies? Scientists Discover How to Trick Body's Immune System

New approach to treating allergies involves hiding allergen in friendly shell so immune system doesn't attack it.

By Nichole Bazemore

Could washing dishes by hand lead to fewer allergies?
Could washing dishes by hand lead to fewer allergies?

Sometimes life-threatening, sometimes just inconvenient, allergies won't ever win a popularity contest. While we can't eliminate them, we may be able to reduce them through a simple household trick: hand-washing the dishes!

By Karen Kirkpatrick

What does epinephrine do for anaphylaxis?
What does epinephrine do for anaphylaxis?

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition that can be triggered by allergies. Learn what epinephrine does for anaphylaxis in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there a treatment for allergies to penicillin?
Is there a treatment for allergies to penicillin?

There are some treatments available for those with penicillin allergies. Find out more about treatment for penicillin allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there a nasal steroid that can trigger allergies?
Is there a nasal steroid that can trigger allergies?

Nasal steroids are generally safe and do not trigger allergic reactions. Find out more about nasal steroids from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there any treatments for hay fever?
Are there any treatments for hay fever?

Hay fever is caused by airborne pollen. Learn whether there are any treatments for hay fever in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What should you do if you have an anaphylaxis reaction?
What should you do if you have an anaphylaxis reaction?

Anaphylaxis is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by an allergic reaction. Learn what you should do if you have an anaphylactic reaction in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Will nasal spray help ward off allergies?
Will nasal spray help ward off allergies?

There are four basic types of nasal spray. Learn whether nasal spray will help ward off allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What allergy medicine can you take if you're allergic to penicillin?
What allergy medicine can you take if you're allergic to penicillin?

Seek medical treatment for an allergic reaction to penicillin. Find out what allergy medicines you can take for an allergy to penicillin from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is allergy immunotherapy for me?
Is allergy immunotherapy for me?

Allergy immunotherapy is like getting a series of vaccinations for your allergies. Find out if immunotherapy is best for you and what is involved with the treatment.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What decongestant side effects should I watch for?
What decongestant side effects should I watch for?

If you have a nasal allergy chances are that you are taking a decongestant to combat the symptoms, but be careful as they can have some side effects. Take a look at what the side effects of nasal decongestants can have on your body.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Which allergy test is right for me?
Which allergy test is right for me?

Once you are aware that you have an allergy it is beneficial to have some test done to find out what is causing the allergy to appear. Learn more about testing for allergies and which diagnostic procedure is for you.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What is my doctor looking for with a physical exam?
What is my doctor looking for with a physical exam?

A physical exam is an important tool that your doctor uses to gauge how healthy you are. See what a physician is looking for in a physical exam with the helpful information inside this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What do I need to know about intranasal corticosteroids?
What do I need to know about intranasal corticosteroids?

Medications of any type can be a tricking thing to understand sometimes. Take a look at the information that we have gathered for here on the right and wrong ways to take medicine for an illness.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What antihistamine side effects should I watch for?
What antihistamine side effects should I watch for?

Antihistamines can give relief of most allergy symptoms but they can have some nasty side effects. Learn more about antihistamines and what side effects you should watch for.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Skin Tests
Skin Tests

Skin tests can help diagnose and reveal exactly what is causing a skin allergy to appear. Learn more about skin testing and the benefits that it can offer you if you suffer from skin related allergies.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How do antihistamines work?
How do antihistamines work?

Antihistamines are a type of medication that can help ease the symptoms of an allergy. Discover how this drug can help treat and a wide range of allergies.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How do I use antihistamines safely?
How do I use antihistamines safely?

When using any medication it is important to use it as directed. Learn more about using allergy medications, like antihistamines, correctly to help treat your allergy.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How are allergy tests done?
How are allergy tests done?

How are allergy tests done? Learn more about how an allergy test is conducted, what you can expect and how to implement the result to treat your allergy symptoms.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Sinus Flushing
Sinus Flushing

Flushing the sinuses can be very therapeutic for those suffering from acute or chronic nasal congestion or allergies. Learn the proper method for sinus flushing.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Can you fight allergies with local honey?
Can you fight allergies with local honey?

Staving off seasonal sniffles with hot tea might be more effective than you realize, especially if you drizzle some honey in your cup. At least one study has shown that honey combats allergies.

By Josh Clark

When To See a Doctor For Your Allergies
When To See a Doctor For Your Allergies

Allergies are nothing to ignore as they can have harmful side effects if left untreated. Learn when you should seek a physicians advice to treat the symptoms of an allergy that you are suffering from.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

What You Need to Know About Allergy Medications
What You Need to Know About Allergy Medications

Allergy medication can be used to treat most every type of allergy. Find out how allergy medications can ease your symptoms and get you back on the healthy track.

By Karen Serrano, MD

Allergy Treatment Options
Allergy Treatment Options

There are many different types of allergies that a person can contract from food, pets or plants. Check out the allergy treatment options and the benefits that they can give you.

By Karen Serrano, MD