Allergy Treatments
Nose sprays, oral medication, immunotherapy, supplements -- which allergy treatment is best for you? Read about the different allergy treatment options to get informed.
If you have to carry an EpiPen, you might leave one in your car. But what if it freezes during the colder months? Is it still good in case of emergency?
New approach to treating allergies involves hiding allergen in friendly shell so immune system doesn't attack it.
Sometimes life-threatening, sometimes just inconvenient, allergies won't ever win a popularity contest. While we can't eliminate them, we may be able to reduce them through a simple household trick: hand-washing the dishes!
Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition that can be triggered by allergies. Learn what epinephrine does for anaphylaxis in this article.
There are some treatments available for those with penicillin allergies. Find out more about treatment for penicillin allergies from this article.
Nasal steroids are generally safe and do not trigger allergic reactions. Find out more about nasal steroids from this article.
Hay fever is caused by airborne pollen. Learn whether there are any treatments for hay fever in this article.
Anaphylaxis is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by an allergic reaction. Learn what you should do if you have an anaphylactic reaction in this article.
There are four basic types of nasal spray. Learn whether nasal spray will help ward off allergies in this article.
Seek medical treatment for an allergic reaction to penicillin. Find out what allergy medicines you can take for an allergy to penicillin from this article.
Allergy immunotherapy is like getting a series of vaccinations for your allergies. Find out if immunotherapy is best for you and what is involved with the treatment.
If you have a nasal allergy chances are that you are taking a decongestant to combat the symptoms, but be careful as they can have some side effects. Take a look at what the side effects of nasal decongestants can have on your body.
Once you are aware that you have an allergy it is beneficial to have some test done to find out what is causing the allergy to appear. Learn more about testing for allergies and which diagnostic procedure is for you.
A physical exam is an important tool that your doctor uses to gauge how healthy you are. See what a physician is looking for in a physical exam with the helpful information inside this article.
Medications of any type can be a tricking thing to understand sometimes. Take a look at the information that we have gathered for here on the right and wrong ways to take medicine for an illness.
Antihistamines can give relief of most allergy symptoms but they can have some nasty side effects. Learn more about antihistamines and what side effects you should watch for.
Skin tests can help diagnose and reveal exactly what is causing a skin allergy to appear. Learn more about skin testing and the benefits that it can offer you if you suffer from skin related allergies.
Antihistamines are a type of medication that can help ease the symptoms of an allergy. Discover how this drug can help treat and a wide range of allergies.
When using any medication it is important to use it as directed. Learn more about using allergy medications, like antihistamines, correctly to help treat your allergy.
How are allergy tests done? Learn more about how an allergy test is conducted, what you can expect and how to implement the result to treat your allergy symptoms.
Flushing the sinuses can be very therapeutic for those suffering from acute or chronic nasal congestion or allergies. Learn the proper method for sinus flushing.
Staving off seasonal sniffles with hot tea might be more effective than you realize, especially if you drizzle some honey in your cup. At least one study has shown that honey combats allergies.
By Josh Clark
Allergies are nothing to ignore as they can have harmful side effects if left untreated. Learn when you should seek a physicians advice to treat the symptoms of an allergy that you are suffering from.
Allergy medication can be used to treat most every type of allergy. Find out how allergy medications can ease your symptoms and get you back on the healthy track.
There are many different types of allergies that a person can contract from food, pets or plants. Check out the allergy treatment options and the benefits that they can give you.