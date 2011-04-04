Outdoor Allergies

Outdoor allergies bring seasonal sneezing, watery eyes and runny noses to many people. Learn how outdoor allergies work and how to reduce pollen exposure.

Learn More

Get Ready for Longer, More Intense Pollen Seasons
Get Ready for Longer, More Intense Pollen Seasons

What's to blame? What else? Climate change.

By Yingxiao Zhang & Allison L. Steiner

Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?
Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?

Spring is here, your pollen allergies have kicked in and you feel tired and sleepy. Could pollen have something to do with it? Or is it just the meds?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

The Science Behind the Pollen Count
The Science Behind the Pollen Count

Spring may be beautiful, but it's a tough time of year for anybody with allergies. That's why they rely on the daily pollen count for relief.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Advertisement

What are the most common seasonal allergies?
What are the most common seasonal allergies?

An allergy to pollen is the most common seasonal allergy. Find out more about common seasonal allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is hay fever?
What is hay fever?

Hay fever, or allergic rhinitis, is an allergy to environmental triggers. Learn what hay fever is in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Ragweed is Rampant! Learn How to Treat a Ragweed Allergy
Ragweed is Rampant! Learn How to Treat a Ragweed Allergy

Also known as hay fever or simply allergies, ragweed can bring some sufferers to their knees. How can you combat this pesky problem?

By Emilie Sennebogen

Is there a procedure that can cure hay fever?
Is there a procedure that can cure hay fever?

Hay fever is a type of allergic reaction. Learn whether there is a procedure that can cure hay fever in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

When is tree allergy season?
When is tree allergy season?

Tree allergies are sensitivity to the pollen trees release in order to reproduce. Learn when tree allergy season is in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some pollen allergy symptoms?
What are some pollen allergy symptoms?

Pollen allergies are also referred to as hay fever or allergic rhinitis. Learn about pollen allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can lavender plants cause allergies?
Can lavender plants cause allergies?

Allergies are the body's overreaction to certain substances. Learn whether lavender plants can cause allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can pollen allergies make you nauseous?
Can pollen allergies make you nauseous?

Pollen allergies are typically characterized by cold-like symptoms. Learn whether pollen allergies can make you nauseous in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

Are headaches and sore throat common symptoms of a pollen allergy?
Are headaches and sore throat common symptoms of a pollen allergy?

Pollen allergies are often known as hay fever. Learn whether headaches and sore throat are common symptoms of a pollen allergy in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is the medical term for hay fever?
What is the medical term for hay fever?

Hay fever is the common name for a type of allergy. Learn the medical term for hay fever in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some symptoms of allergies to ragweed?
What are some symptoms of allergies to ragweed?

Symptoms of allergies to ragweed include sneezing, runny nose and itchy, watery eyes. Learn about the symptoms of allergies to ragweed in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some symptoms of hay fever in children?
What are some symptoms of hay fever in children?

Hay fever is another name for pollen allergies. Learn some symptoms of hay fever in children in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

What are some symptoms of tree pollen allergies?
What are some symptoms of tree pollen allergies?

Tree pollen allergies are a result of a mistake by your immune system. Learn some symptoms of tree pollen allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What can you give an infant with pollen allergies?
What can you give an infant with pollen allergies?

Pollen allergies aren't common in babies younger than two. Learn what you can give an infant with pollen allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What foods should you avoid if you have ragweed allergies?
What foods should you avoid if you have ragweed allergies?

Some foods you might have to avoid if you have ragweed allergies include bananas, cucumbers and melon. Learn what foods you should avoid if you have ragweed allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is a birch tree pollen allergy?
What is a birch tree pollen allergy?

Some people have allergies to foods, while others are allergic to airborne substances. Learn what a birch tree pollen allergy is in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

What treatment is used for severe seasonal allergies?
What treatment is used for severe seasonal allergies?

Seasonal allergies can affect you anytime from spring to fall. Learn what treatment is used for severe seasonal allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What's the worst season for allergies?
What's the worst season for allergies?

Hay fever fluctuates according to the time of the year and the weather. Learn the worst season for allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Would spring allergies make your eyes hurt?
Would spring allergies make your eyes hurt?

Some people have physical reactions to seasonal allergens, and the symptoms can affect them with varying degrees of severity. Learn if spring allergies would make your eyes hurt in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How long does hay fever last?
How long does hay fever last?

Hay fever is considered a seasonal condition. Learn how long hay fever lasts in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

Can you run a fever with hay fever?
Can you run a fever with hay fever?

You cannot run a fever with hay fever, unless something else is causing the fever. Learn whether you can run a fever with hay fever in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you get hay fever from hay?
Can you get hay fever from hay?

You cannot get hay fever from hay, although moldy hay may trigger hay fever symptoms. Learn whether you can get hay fever from hay in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors