10 Ways You Can Tell If a Girl Likes You

You are sitting behind your crush in math class and you get butterflies in your stomach as you try to muster up the courage to ask them out. But your nerves always seem to get the best of you. You walk on to the next class without a Friday night date. Again.

We know you've all been there at one time or another. You want to ask out a certain girl, but you can't tell if she likes you enough to say yes. You may even rather bungee jump off of a bridge than risk being rejected. And, yes, the thought of rejection is terrifying — we'll give you that. On the flip side, she could secretly be interested in you, too, in which case, we encourage you to overcome your fears, take a risk and ask her out.

So, how can you tell if a girl likes you enough to go on a date with you? Cracking the code to a girl's heart certainly isn't easy, but here's the good news — people just like you have been looking into the issue for hundreds of years, and you can benefit from their research. If you look hard enough and pay attention to her subtle signals, the clues are in the pudding. You just need to know what to look for — and we're here to help by sharing 10 big hints that a girl is into you.