Sweating and Odor
Sweating and odor go hand in hand and nobody is a fan of either of them. Sweating problems can cause body odor but there are ways to prevent and treat these issues. In this section you'll find great articles about sweating and odor.
Pheromones are a powerful means of controlling behavior among members of a social group or species. They can indicate danger, territory or even readiness to mate. But what exactly are pheromones, anyway?
In the '80s, a popular antiperspirant commercial advised viewers to "never let them see you sweat." But if you've ever been caught sweating bullets, that's diaphoresis -- profuse perspiration that can be uncomfortable and embarrassing.
Sometimes you just can't help it. A grueling workout or a stressful job interview may make the sweat start to flow, but before considering a prescription antiperspirant, is it worth trying a vitamin like folic acid to help stifle the stink?
Body odor can be a real pain, especially if you've tried everything in the book to ditch it. And if you're wondering what's causing your case of B.O., you might want to take a look in the medicine cabinet.
Individuals living with hidradenitis suppurativa experience a chronic skin condition characterized by abscesses, lesions, inflammation, blackheads and scarring. What causes this disease, and is there any way to treat it?
Those tiny bumps that may appear under your arm are called by many names, including prickly heat, heat rash, and even milaria. Fortunately, it's a pretty simple condition to treat. We'll tell you how.
We've all heard about the dangers of dehydration. But, as if to prove the point that you can have too much of a good thing, it turns out it is not only is it possible to overdose on water, the ramifications of doing so can be fatal.
By Lance Looper
It's a fact of puberty. Suddenly, you start to smell under the ol' armpits. What causes that, and what can you do treat it if deodorant isn't helping?
By Josh Briggs
Sweat is nature's way of preventing our bodies from overheating, and it is a fantastic mechanism. However, the sweat glands' ducts can be prone to clogging, causing infections. We'll look at some of the conditions that develop and how to treat them.
Have you ever taken a bandage off a cut and the skin underneath was lighter and wrinkled, like you'd been in the bath too long? That's maceration, and in some cases, it can complicate healing.
Nobody likes to ask a stranger in a towel if he can bum a squirt of toothpaste in order to brush his teeth with his finger. Unless you go straight home after working out in a neighborhood gym, you'll want to pack some basic essentials in that gym bag of yours.
By Tom Scheve
When you take off that shirt after working or exercising outdoors, chances are you get a good whiff of heady body odor. You know this is caused by sweating, but why does it have to smell so bad? It's all due to your apocrine sweat glands.
Hyperthermia is a symptom of your body overheating. But unlike a fever, which is protection against infection, hyperthermia is an uncontrolled rise in temperature. What causes it? Can it actually be helpful?
With 2 to 4 million sweat glands in the human body, it's accepted that there's a time and a place to sweat. But while most people expect to walk out of the gym dripping with perspiration, it's weird to wake up feeling that way.
By Mark Boyer
Deodorant use has been traced back to the ancient Sumerians who also developed the world's first written language. They knew what was important. But when you're looking at today's grocery aisle full of options, what should you reach for?
By Tom Scheve
When you sweat, you feel it on your forehead, hands or maybe your feet. But did you know that there are millions of eccrine sweat glands all over your body? They help to regulate your body temperature and sometimes cause health concerns.
Usually, a couple swipes of deodorant is all you need to be confident that when you walk into a room, other people won't start walking out. But for some people, a couple swipes -- and a couple more, and a couple more -- just isn't enough.
By Tom Scheve
Sweating helps keep your body from overheating, but why does your face get so much sweatier than everywhere else when it gets hot or when you exercise? It turns out that the answer was there before you were born.
By Josh Clark
Does your morning jog cause your face to break out in pimples? If so, you're not alone. Why do workouts lead to breakouts, and what can you do to stop the cycle?
If you're human, you sweat. It's one of those facts of life that most of us fight on a daily basis, even though we couldn't do without it. But for some people, sweat is more than a nuisance.
By Julia Layton
Looking to downsize your overstuffed bathroom drawers and medicine cabinets? There's a way to do that and shrink your receipts at the same time -- don't pay any more attention to (or money on) unnecessary products. You only need a few.
If you lick the back of your hand after a run, you'll taste salt. That gives us one idea as to what ingredients make up the perspiration that's running down our bodies after a good workout. But what else can be found in the dampness?
By Tom Scheve
You landed the lead role in a musical, and you've been rehearsing for weeks. But on opening night, a river of sweat pours down your face and your clothes are soaked. What's going on here?
By Tom Scheve
Some of us deal with sweaty bodies for most of the day while the people around us remain cool as a cucumber. Do the damp-handed among us need to replace the lost salt with a hearty helping of something packed with sodium?
By Tom Scheve
Most of us use it daily (and wish everybody else did, too). Few of us give the product much thought unless we realize we've forgotten to put it on. We're talking about the hygiene must-have that's been popular throughout the ages: deodorant.
By Tom Scheve