First Aid

First aid can be applied in situations like hypothermia, poisonings and bodily injuries. Learn more about how and when to use first aid.

Womanikin: Overcoming the Stigma of Breasts and CPR
Performing CPR on a woman means that, yes, there will be some hand-to-breast contact. Womanikin is designed to help reduce the stress and hesitation.

By Cherise Threewitt

Women Less Likely to Receive CPR in Public, Study Finds
Lots of factors can affect a bystander's decision to perform CPR, and a big one seems to be gender.

By Robert Lamb

Should You Pee on a Jellyfish Sting?
If you get stung by a jellyfish, you might be reminded of how some friends on a certain '90s TV show handled it. Should you follow suit?

By Laurie L. Dove

Brace Yourself
Braces are commonly used in athletics to prevent or lessen injury, but could they do more harm than good? Learn the truth about the possible dangers of using braces.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Should you use ice or heat to treat an injury?
Both ice and heat can be beneficial in treating injuries. Follow these guidelines to decide when to utilize each and how to use ice and heat properly to effectively soothe pain and reduce swelling after an injury.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Top 10 Items You Should Have in Your Medicine Chest
When you've got a cut hand, a sore back or a high fever, it's no time to dig around for medical supplies. What are the 10 must-have items for your medicine chest?

By Maria Trimarchi

First Aid Overview
First aid can be applied to save lives situations like hypothermia, choking, poisonings and bodily injuries. Learn about how and when to use first aid.

By Linda Mutchner

How to Prevent Cuts From Getting Infected
When you have a wound, harmful germs face off against your body's defenders -- white blood cells. A mild cut can sometimes turn into a more sinister infection. Learn more about abscesses, cellulitis, and lymphangitis.

By Michele Price Mann

CPR: What You Need to Know
CPR guidelines have probably changed since you tried to perform it on Resusci Anne. See what's different in this critical first aid technique.

By Ann Meeker-O'Connell & Jennifer Sellers