First Aid
First aid can be applied in situations like hypothermia, poisonings and bodily injuries. Learn more about how and when to use first aid.
Is Your Hospital Diverting Ambulances Because of COVID-19?
How Ambulances Work
Despite Common Myth, Ambulance Companies Can't Avoid Certain Neighborhoods
Mark Cuban Wants to Solve the U.S. Prescription Drug Price Crisis
World AIDS Day: Lessons of the Past Can Help Safeguard the Future
Epidemiologists Are the 'Disease Detectives' Protecting Public Health
Why Are Potassium Iodide Pills Selling Like Crazy?
Why Are Some Shots Given in the Arm and Some in the Bum?
FDA Approves New Alzheimer's Drug Against Expert Panel Advice
Compression Wear Is Key to Sports and Surgical Recovery
Hearing Aids Are About to Get Much More Affordable
Will mRNA Technology Transform Medicine Beyond COVID-19?
Anesthesia Awareness: When You're 'Awake and Aware' During Surgery
Prehab Could Make Your Recovery From Surgery a Bit Easier
Placebo Surgeries Are Effective, But Are They Ethical?
Honey Can Help If Your Child Swallows a Button Battery
What Is the Rarest Personality Type?
Veins, Needles, Yikes: What to Know Before Having Blood Drawn
Are Army medics and doctors on the front lines?
Can civilians become doctors in the U.S. Army?
Do Army doctors and medics carry weapons?
Learn More
Performing CPR on a woman means that, yes, there will be some hand-to-breast contact. Womanikin is designed to help reduce the stress and hesitation.
Lots of factors can affect a bystander's decision to perform CPR, and a big one seems to be gender.
By Robert Lamb
If you get stung by a jellyfish, you might be reminded of how some friends on a certain '90s TV show handled it. Should you follow suit?
Advertisement
Braces are commonly used in athletics to prevent or lessen injury, but could they do more harm than good? Learn the truth about the possible dangers of using braces.
Both ice and heat can be beneficial in treating injuries. Follow these guidelines to decide when to utilize each and how to use ice and heat properly to effectively soothe pain and reduce swelling after an injury.
When you've got a cut hand, a sore back or a high fever, it's no time to dig around for medical supplies. What are the 10 must-have items for your medicine chest?
First aid can be applied to save lives situations like hypothermia, choking, poisonings and bodily injuries. Learn about how and when to use first aid.
Advertisement
When you have a wound, harmful germs face off against your body's defenders -- white blood cells. A mild cut can sometimes turn into a more sinister infection. Learn more about abscesses, cellulitis, and lymphangitis.
CPR guidelines have probably changed since you tried to perform it on Resusci Anne. See what's different in this critical first aid technique.