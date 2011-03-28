Army Medicine

Army medicine has come a long way recently. Learn about medical specialties in the Army and the medical equipment and procedures medics use.

What's in an Army first aid kit?
Until the turn of the century, soldiers were barely equipped to deal with their wounds. Then came the Army's Individual First Aid Kit. But what's inside?

By Brion O'Connor

What are Army combat medics' main duties?
You've probably heard the term "medic" at the movies: Something terrible happens on a battlefield, and as the smoke begins to clear, you hear soldiers calling "Medic!" while standing over the wounded. But what exactly does an Army medic do?

By Becky Striepe

What exactly is an Army flight medic?
Army flight medics are part of any successful military evacuation (Medevac), and they may mean the difference between life and death for injured soldiers. What exactly is an Army flight medic, and what does one do?

By Jill Jaracz

The History of First Aid in the Army
Since humans learned to batter the body through warfare, we've striven to mend it with medical care. In fact, the battlefield served as a lab in which new medical techniques and advances were formed. So how has Army first aid changed over the years?

By Michael Franco

What is the role of a senior medic in the Army?
Army medics are known as "the angels of the battlefield," and there's no more welcome sight if you're an injured soldier. But how do medics' rankings work, and who's at the top of their chain of command?

By Tom Scheve

Top 10 Specialties in the Army Medical Corps
The Army Medical Corps offers great benefits to those in more than 50 medical specialties, including career advancement and the opportunity to serve the country. So what are some of the specialties needed in the Army Medical Corps?

By Denise Harrison

Can civilians become doctors in the U.S. Army?
If you want to serve your country and pursue your dreams of a medical career at the same time, do you have to enlist in the U.S. Army, or can you serve as a civilian doctor?

By Denise Harrison

How to Get Army Scholarships for Medical School
Deciding to attend medical school is a serious decision and commitment of time and money. Itâ€™s not surprising that many students seek out ways to buffer this burden. Some seeks loans or scholarships, while others turn to the Army.

By Robynne Boyd

What equipment do Army combat surgeons have?
In the late 19th century, combat doctors often didn't have more than a tent as a makeshift hospital, with few lifesaving instruments or medicines available. Field medicine has come a long way since then, so what equipment do Army surgeons use today?

By Maria Trimarchi

Do Army doctors and medics carry weapons?
Army combat medics and doctors aren't just trained to save lives in a combat zone; they're also trained soldiers. So do they carry weapons like other soldiers do?

By Maria Trimarchi

Are Army medics and doctors on the front lines?
In the U.S. Army, new enlistees who want to save lives may find their calling as medics, and seasoned doctors pledge years of their life to saving men and women in uniform. But are Army medics and doctors on the front lines? Do they face enemy fire?

By Tom Scheve