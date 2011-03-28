Army Medicine
Army medicine has come a long way recently. Learn about medical specialties in the Army and the medical equipment and procedures medics use.
Is Your Hospital Diverting Ambulances Because of COVID-19?
How Ambulances Work
Despite Common Myth, Ambulance Companies Can't Avoid Certain Neighborhoods
Womanikin: Overcoming the Stigma of Breasts and CPR
Women Less Likely to Receive CPR in Public, Study Finds
Should You Pee on a Jellyfish Sting?
Mark Cuban Wants to Solve the U.S. Prescription Drug Price Crisis
World AIDS Day: Lessons of the Past Can Help Safeguard the Future
Epidemiologists Are the 'Disease Detectives' Protecting Public Health
Why Are Potassium Iodide Pills Selling Like Crazy?
Why Are Some Shots Given in the Arm and Some in the Bum?
FDA Approves New Alzheimer's Drug Against Expert Panel Advice
Compression Wear Is Key to Sports and Surgical Recovery
Hearing Aids Are About to Get Much More Affordable
Will mRNA Technology Transform Medicine Beyond COVID-19?
Anesthesia Awareness: When You're 'Awake and Aware' During Surgery
Prehab Could Make Your Recovery From Surgery a Bit Easier
Placebo Surgeries Are Effective, But Are They Ethical?
Honey Can Help If Your Child Swallows a Button Battery
What Is the Rarest Personality Type?
Veins, Needles, Yikes: What to Know Before Having Blood Drawn
Learn More
Until the turn of the century, soldiers were barely equipped to deal with their wounds. Then came the Army's Individual First Aid Kit. But what's inside?
You've probably heard the term "medic" at the movies: Something terrible happens on a battlefield, and as the smoke begins to clear, you hear soldiers calling "Medic!" while standing over the wounded. But what exactly does an Army medic do?
Army flight medics are part of any successful military evacuation (Medevac), and they may mean the difference between life and death for injured soldiers. What exactly is an Army flight medic, and what does one do?
By Jill Jaracz
Advertisement
Since humans learned to batter the body through warfare, we've striven to mend it with medical care. In fact, the battlefield served as a lab in which new medical techniques and advances were formed. So how has Army first aid changed over the years?
Army medics are known as "the angels of the battlefield," and there's no more welcome sight if you're an injured soldier. But how do medics' rankings work, and who's at the top of their chain of command?
By Tom Scheve
The Army Medical Corps offers great benefits to those in more than 50 medical specialties, including career advancement and the opportunity to serve the country. So what are some of the specialties needed in the Army Medical Corps?
If you want to serve your country and pursue your dreams of a medical career at the same time, do you have to enlist in the U.S. Army, or can you serve as a civilian doctor?
Advertisement
Deciding to attend medical school is a serious decision and commitment of time and money. Itâ€™s not surprising that many students seek out ways to buffer this burden. Some seeks loans or scholarships, while others turn to the Army.
By Robynne Boyd
In the late 19th century, combat doctors often didn't have more than a tent as a makeshift hospital, with few lifesaving instruments or medicines available. Field medicine has come a long way since then, so what equipment do Army surgeons use today?
Army combat medics and doctors aren't just trained to save lives in a combat zone; they're also trained soldiers. So do they carry weapons like other soldiers do?
In the U.S. Army, new enlistees who want to save lives may find their calling as medics, and seasoned doctors pledge years of their life to saving men and women in uniform. But are Army medics and doctors on the front lines? Do they face enemy fire?
By Tom Scheve