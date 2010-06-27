Pregnancy Complications
Pregnancy complications range from minor to life threatening for the mother, baby, or even both. Learn about possible complications including preterm birth, post-term birth, gestational diabetes, and more in this section.
The Shocking Story of Lina Medina, Who Gave Birth at Age 5
You Can Get Pregnant When You're Already Pregnant
Can you get pregnant after having gonorrhea?
10 Diet Tips for Pregnant Women
Benefits of Folic Acid During Pregnancy
Choosing the Proper Pregnancy Diet
How Unregulated Sperm Donation Leads to 'Fertility Fraud'
Is a Woman More Likely to Get Pregnant Naturally After Adoption or IVF?
Men's Sperm Count Down Significantly, Study Finds
What Do Babies See Before Birth?
Fetal Lambs in 'Biobags' Show Promise for Artificial Human Wombs
Survival Rate Improving for Extremely Preterm Babies
I Had a Baby During the Pandemic and This Is What Happened
How Doulas Work
More C-Sections Complicate Human Ability to Give Birth, Study Suggests
New Dads Deal With Postpartum Depression, Too
Why Would Anyone Eat Their Placenta?
Can you get a tattoo if you're breast-feeding?
Rare Condition Causes New Mom to Lactate Outside Her Breast
Bed Rest Is Ineffective — Even Harmful — For Pregnant Women
What Is the Linea Nigra of Pregnancy?
Learn More
A fertilized egg travels through the fallopian tube, implants in the uterus and nine months later, a bouncing baby is born. But what happens if the egg implants and begins to grow somewhere other than the uterus?
Usually chickenpox is a benign illness, but in a pregnant woman it can cause serious complications for mother and baby. Learn about the dangers of having chickenpox during pregnancy.
Placental abruption can deprive the fetus of oxygen and in severe cases can endanger the life of mother and baby. Learn what happens when a woman suffers from placental abruption.
Advertisement
Getting sick when you're pregnant can be a very scary situation. Not only do you feel ill, but some illnesses could hurt your baby. Learn what infections you need to worry about and what you should do when you fall ill.
One in 10 pregnant women experience premature rupture of membranes. What should you do when your water breaks early?
Fibroid tumors occur in 50 to 80 percent of women. Read the answers to these commonly asked questions about pregnancy and fibroids.
What is gestational diabetes? Learn more about the symptoms, causes and treatments for this type of diabetes in this article.
Advertisement
Women who have gestational diabetes are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Learn more facts about gestational diabetes, prevention, and treatment.
From the signs and symptoms to the confirmation of a miscarriage, find the answers to common questions about miscarriages.
Women with gestational diabetes, and their infants, can experience a number of symptoms and complications, from jaundice to stillbirth. Learn about the range of possible symptoms and how to avoid them.
In December 2006 in Britain, three babies were born from two separate wombs -- inside the same woman. Uterus didelphys -- or a double womb -- is a pretty rare condition. It affects anywhere from about one in 1,000 to one in 1 million women worldwide, and it sometimes occurs in families.
By Julia Layton
Advertisement
No mother wants to have a difficult delivery or an unhealthy baby. Learn how to spot the signs of complications and, in some cases, find out what you can do about them.
An embryo usually attaches to the upper part of the uterine wall, but sometimes implantation takes place in a lower location. The condition is called placenta previa and can interfere with a normal delivery.
A miscarriage is the ending of a pregnancy due to the premature delivery of the fetus before the 20th week of pregnancy. At this point, the fetus is not developed enough to survive outside the uterus on its own.
Iron deficiency anemia--a lack of iron in the blood--occurs in about 20 percent of pregnant women in the United States. Iron is an important nutrient during pregnancy, so it's important that you have an adequate intake.
Advertisement
A fertilized egg travels through the fallopian tube, implants in the uterus and nine months later, a bouncing baby is born. But what happens if the egg implants and begins to grow somewhere other than the uterus?