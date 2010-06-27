Pregnancy Complications

Pregnancy complications range from minor to life threatening for the mother, baby, or even both. Learn about possible complications including preterm birth, post-term birth, gestational diabetes, and more in this section.

What Is an Ectopic Pregnancy?
What Is an Ectopic Pregnancy?

A fertilized egg travels through the fallopian tube, implants in the uterus and nine months later, a bouncing baby is born. But what happens if the egg implants and begins to grow somewhere other than the uterus?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Chickenpox During Pregnancy
Chickenpox During Pregnancy

Usually chickenpox is a benign illness, but in a pregnant woman it can cause serious complications for mother and baby. Learn about the dangers of having chickenpox during pregnancy.

Placental Abruption
Placental Abruption

Placental abruption can deprive the fetus of oxygen and in severe cases can endanger the life of mother and baby. Learn what happens when a woman suffers from placental abruption.

Pregnancy Infections
Pregnancy Infections

Getting sick when you're pregnant can be a very scary situation. Not only do you feel ill, but some illnesses could hurt your baby. Learn what infections you need to worry about and what you should do when you fall ill.

Premature Rupture of Membranes
Premature Rupture of Membranes

One in 10 pregnant women experience premature rupture of membranes. What should you do when your water breaks early?

Fibroids During Pregnancy
Fibroids During Pregnancy

Fibroid tumors occur in 50 to 80 percent of women. Read the answers to these commonly asked questions about pregnancy and fibroids.

By Richard H. Schwarz

What is gestational diabetes?
What is gestational diabetes?

What is gestational diabetes? Learn more about the symptoms, causes and treatments for this type of diabetes in this article.

By Richard H. Schwarz

Gestational Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes

Women who have gestational diabetes are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Learn more facts about gestational diabetes, prevention, and treatment.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Miscarriage Overview
Miscarriage Overview

From the signs and symptoms to the confirmation of a miscarriage, find the answers to common questions about miscarriages.

By Melissa Jeffries

Symptoms of Gestational Diabetes
Symptoms of Gestational Diabetes

Women with gestational diabetes, and their infants, can experience a number of symptoms and complications, from jaundice to stillbirth. Learn about the range of possible symptoms and how to avoid them.

By Timothy Gower

If a Woman Has Two Wombs, Can She Get Pregnant in Both?
If a Woman Has Two Wombs, Can She Get Pregnant in Both?

In December 2006 in Britain, three babies were born from two separate wombs -- inside the same woman. Uterus didelphys -- or a double womb -- is a pretty rare condition. It affects anywhere from about one in 1,000 to one in 1 million women worldwide, and it sometimes occurs in families.

By Julia Layton

A Guide to Pregnancy Complications
A Guide to Pregnancy Complications

No mother wants to have a difficult delivery or an unhealthy baby. Learn how to spot the signs of complications and, in some cases, find out what you can do about them.

By Elizabeth Eden

Diagnosing Placenta Previa
Diagnosing Placenta Previa

An embryo usually attaches to the upper part of the uterine wall, but sometimes implantation takes place in a lower location. The condition is called placenta previa and can interfere with a normal delivery.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Miscarriage Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Miscarriage Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

A miscarriage is the ending of a pregnancy due to the premature delivery of the fetus before the 20th week of pregnancy. At this point, the fetus is not developed enough to survive outside the uterus on its own.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Anemia or an Iron Deficiency During Pregnancy and Childbirth
Anemia or an Iron Deficiency During Pregnancy and Childbirth

Iron deficiency anemia--a lack of iron in the blood--occurs in about 20 percent of pregnant women in the United States. Iron is an important nutrient during pregnancy, so it's important that you have an adequate intake.

