Fertility and Infertility
Fertility deals with the ability to produce offspring. Learn about the process of fertilization as well as several methods to help overcome the problem of infertility.
The Shocking Story of Lina Medina, Who Gave Birth at Age 5
You Can Get Pregnant When You're Already Pregnant
Can you get pregnant after having gonorrhea?
10 Diet Tips for Pregnant Women
Benefits of Folic Acid During Pregnancy
Choosing the Proper Pregnancy Diet
What Do Babies See Before Birth?
Fetal Lambs in 'Biobags' Show Promise for Artificial Human Wombs
Survival Rate Improving for Extremely Preterm Babies
I Had a Baby During the Pandemic and This Is What Happened
How Doulas Work
More C-Sections Complicate Human Ability to Give Birth, Study Suggests
New Dads Deal With Postpartum Depression, Too
Why Would Anyone Eat Their Placenta?
Can you get a tattoo if you're breast-feeding?
What Is an Ectopic Pregnancy?
Chickenpox During Pregnancy
Rare Condition Causes New Mom to Lactate Outside Her Breast
Bed Rest Is Ineffective — Even Harmful — For Pregnant Women
What Is the Linea Nigra of Pregnancy?
Learn More
Many families felt duped and deceived by the sperm banks they used after their children were born with heritable illnesses. So they sued. Are strict regulations next?
By Naomi Cahn
You've tried to conceive and can't, so you adopt. Then boom, you get pregnant. What gives?
By Alia Hoyt
A new study confirms that sperm counts of men in Western countries are plummeting.
By Sarah Gleim
Advertisement
The registry would be used to track donor well-being and learn more about breast cancer and other health risks. But for some, it raises privacy concerns.
By Chris Opfer
Even though the NIH banned funding for work on chimera embryos, a scientist explains why it's necessary — and not unethical.
By Dave Roos
Pregnancy myths abound, but one of the most common is that it's impossible to get pregnant while on your period. Why is this idea so off-base, and what does the textbook 28-day cycle have to do with it?
When getting pregnant is your goal, it can be extremely frustrating to discover your body is actually working against you. How can imbalanced hormones thwart your attempts, and what can you do to treat the problem?
Advertisement
There was a time when women with diabetes were strongly advised to avoid getting pregnant, though caregivers no longer give that direction. But how does diabetes affect fertility?
Uterine fibroids are extremely common, affecting 20 to 40 percent of women over the age of 35. Can these often benign growths alter your chances of getting pregnant?
Herpes and HPV may get the headlines, but chlamydia ranks as the most common STD in the U.S. A lot of people with chlamydia never experience symptoms, but it's anything but harmless.
A woman's menstrual cycle is much more complex than you might think. And with so many steps, there are opportunities for mishaps -- and the possibility of infertility.
Advertisement
For a woman getting a routine checkup from her gynecologist, the news that she has an ovarian cyst could be quite troubling. Do you know how it can affect your fertility?
Peruvians have eaten maca root for thousands of years, and it's earned a reputation as an aphrodisiac. But can it boost your fertility?
For a couple trying to get pregnant, there's an endless list of do's and don'ts provided by doctors, family and friends. And it can be overwhelming. Here are five fertility myths, busted.
It's no secret that hormones play a major role in both the female and male reproductive systems. But why is progesterone called the hormone of pregnancy?
Advertisement
When a couple is trying to conceive, the last thing they may expect is a lengthy process. If infertility has become a roadblock, could a fertility cleanse be just what the doctor ordered?
Milk, the slogan says, does a body good. But when it comes to your fertility, can there be too much of a good thing?
It's no secret that practicing yoga helps improve your balance, flexibility and strength. But it may also increase your chance of conceiving.
Adenomyosis is a structural gynecological disorder -- it affects the endometrial cells in the lining of the uterus and the muscular layer of the uterine wall. Does it contribute to difficulty conceiving?
Advertisement
Metformin was developed in the 1950s as a treatment for diabetes, but doctors have now found a new use for the drug. Can it make you more fertile?
Nearly 34 percent of American adults are obese -- a risk factor for infertility in both women and men. But can dropping a few pounds really help boost your fertility?
Men with prostate cancer face worries of their own well being -- and that of any children they hope to have later in life. Those considering brachytherapy treatment should weigh the benefits ... and risks.
If that ticking you hear seems to be getting louder, it may not be in your head. By the time most women hit age 40, only about 3 percent of their ovarian eggs remain. Can DHEA help fertility?
Advertisement
If you'd like to naturally boost your chances of getting pregnant, then you should learn how to use herbs for fertility. Learn about how to use herbs for fertility in this article.
It's important to know when you are ovulating so that you can get pregnant or avoid doing so. Learn about how to know when you are ovulating in this article.