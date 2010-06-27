Postpartum Care

Postpartum Care deals with the changes both the mother and newborn go through after delivery. Learn about postpartum depression, breast feeding, and more in this section.

New Dads Deal With Postpartum Depression, Too
We mostly associate postpartum depression with new moms. But studies show that new dads experience it, as well.

By John Donovan

Why Would Anyone Eat Their Placenta?
More women are choosing to ingest their encapsulated placentas because of the supposed benefits they get after childbirth. But what does science have to say?

By Alia Hoyt

Can you get a tattoo if you're breast-feeding?
There are a lot of opinions about what breast-feeding women should avoid, but only some of them are supported by science. Can new moms get inked? Yes, but with a couple of caveats.

By Debra Ronca

10 Things No One Tells You About Your Body After You Have a Baby
When you were pregnant, you probably had more advice from friends, family and even strangers than you ever wanted. But we bet not a lot of people are telling you about the trials and tribulations your body will endure after you deliver.

By Sara Elliott

10 Tips for Breastfeeding Success
Breastfeeding takes some getting used to. Here are some tips for nursing mothers to make the process easier and more enjoyable.

By Christina Breda Antoniades

How to Deal with Swelling After Pregnancy
Many women assume that after giving birth, their swollen fingers and ankles will shrink back to a normal size. But during the first week after delivery -- when moms are acclimating to life with a newborn -- serious swelling can strike.

By Bambi Turner

How does postpartum depression affect infants?
Postpartum depression can make mothers feel anxious, fatigued and filled with despair. Infants don't know it, of course, but that same depression could also cause them long-term problems. (As if depressed new moms need more guilt.)

By Julia Layton

How to Minimize Stretch Marks After Pregnancy
Stretch marks are one of pregnancy's least-loved side effects -- way down there with bloating and morning sickness. Is there any way to rid yourself of these itchy scars, or at least make them fade away faster?

By Julia Layton

How to Exercise After Giving Birth
The time immediately after you deliver a baby is hectic, but daily activity will rejuvenate you. Find out how to get back into a workout routine after giving birth.

By Alvin Eden & Elizabeth Eden

The Newborn After Delivery
After your baby arrives, there will be much to do in the first few hours of life. There are several health tests to conduct and several decisions to make. Find out what to expect on the first day.

By Elizabeth Eden

Breastfeeding Overview
The decision to breastfeed or bottle-feed is yours to make. Since you are the one taking care of your baby, you must feel comfortable with the decision. Learn how breast-feeding works.

By Alvin Eden

Postpartum Nutrition Guidelines
You probably have some specific concerns about the nutritional needs of both you and your baby. Like most mothers, you may be concerned about losing the weight you gained during pregnancy. Learn about postpartum nutrition guidelines.

By Alvin Eden

How to Adjust to a Newborn
The addition of a baby to a family brings joy and wonder, but also many changes for the parents. Read these helpful tips on adjusting to life with a newborn.

By Michael Meyerhoff

Understanding Postpartum Depression
Also known as "baby blues," postpartum depression is a very real and often very frightening occurrence that affects about half of new mothers during the first days or weeks following birth.

By Michael Meyerhoff

Breastfeeding Basics: What You Need to Know to Get Started
With a slew of recent research to support the benefits to child, mother and society overall, experts seem to agree: breast milk is best. What do you need to know before you start breastfeeding?

By Christina Breda

Is the breast best for multiples?
If you think breastfeeding is out of the question just because you're having multiples, think again. There are countless reasons that breastfeeding may prove to be the best option, even with twins or triplets.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers