Anti-aging Tips
While aging can't be prevented, there are many techniques to help limit the effects of the aging process. See how to improve longevity and youthfulness.
10 Modern Technologies Baby Boomers Are Using
10 Popular Baby Boomer Activities
10 Video Games for Baby Boomers
How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement Home Biz
Warding Off the ‘Retirement Curse’
10 Health Benefits of Swimming
Can You Stand on One Leg for 10 Seconds? Study Links This to Longer Life
Who Is the Oldest Person to Ever Live?
"Massive" Drop in U.S. Life Expectancy Partly From COVID-19
What happens when the child becomes the parent?
10 Questions for an Elder Law Attorney
5 Tips for Handling the Stress of Aging Parents
5 New Opportunities After the Kids Are Grown
How to Have Fun After the Kids Are Grown
What are the stages of empty nest syndrome?
Just an Hour a Week of Brisk Walking Reduces Disability
Hip Injuries for the Elderly Actually More Likely Indoors, During Warmer Months
Decline of B.S. Meter Is One Reason Scammers Love Seniors
Learn More
Most of us wish we could stop the aging process, but scientists still haven't found the Fountain of Youth. Certain foods, though, can help counteract the process aging has on your body.
Like it not, all of us get old. But does that mean we have to look and feel our age? These anti-aging supplements want us to believe we don't.
No one wants to get old -- or look old. And there are light and laser treatments on the market today that claim to reverse the signs of aging. But can they really erase those years of wrinkles?
Advertisement
There's a difference between simply living to extreme old age and living a healthy lifestyle at age 100 or beyond. Researchers continue to look for patterns in the habits of people who make it into a second century of life. So how can you get there?
People don't care that wrinkles are merely indicators of past smiles, as Mark Twain once opined -- they'd like to get rid of them. Is anti-aging cream worth the money, or is it empty promises in fancy packaging?
A diet is a series of inner negotiations and brokered deals. You might pass on a second slice of pizza to fit into your skinny jeans -- but what if by giving up that pizza, you could live longer?
You're probably not wearing the same clothes at 60 that you wore at 22, so why would you be wearing the same eyeliner? HowStuffWorks has five ideas to freshen up your routine and help you put your best face forward.
Advertisement
The way to a longer life may begin with starving mice. It sounds like mad science, but rodents are providing us with a map to the fountain of youth -- and it may already lie within you.
Skin changes as you get older -- just ask any adolescent whose baby-smooth exterior was transformed by the arrival of acne. What's the best way to care for skin once wrinkles and lines make an appearance?
There's a reason we don't want to get old. Beyond the wrinkles and age spots are the aches, pains and memory loss. What if a simple hormone could make all that go away?
By Debra Ronca
Have people in blue zones discovered the so-called Fountain of Youth? Blue zone inhabitants are frequently reaching 90, or even well past 100 years of age. Is it possible to create your own blue zone?
By John Fuller
Advertisement
Research confirms the health advantages of a positive state of mind, connection to others and belief in some sort of higher power. Learn how staying young at heart can benefit your health and longevity.
These two techniques claim to outwit aging and seem to turn traditional logic about dieting on its head. But could these new anti-aging methods really work?
Cosmetic dentistry is catching on among those who want a big change in their looks without a big ordeal. A smile lift could make you look 10 years younger without the pain and invasiveness of cosmetic surgery.
If your aim is to be lively and robust in your 80s and 90s, you'll need to learn some anti-aging secrets that focus on the mind, body and spirit. These 10 anti-aging techniques will help you stay and feel young as you age.