Personal Training Tips

Why Athletes Love Blood Flow Restriction Training
Blood flow restriction training, or BFR, is a technique in which athletes intentionally limit the blood flow to a specific area of the body during a workout using a band or cuff. But can anyone benefit from this technique?

By Joanna Thompson

Do men really have more upper body strength than women?
While women's lower body strength is often in line with that of men, their upper body strength can be half as much. Why is this, and are there any long-term benefits to this difference in muscle makeup?

By Cristen Conger

Tips From Greg Vanvakaris, DC, CSCS
Fitness trainer and chiropractor, Dr. Greg Vanvakaris, has helped actress Annie Potts and other celebrities who need rehabilitation as well as regular exercise. Get fitness tips from Greg Vanvakaris to help you get in shape safely.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Tips From Stuntman Dave Lea
The martial arts expert and stuntman behind some of your favorite action movies, Dave Lea has put some of the world's most famous models and actresses through rigorous exercise regimens. Get fitness tips from Dave Lea to ramp up your fitness routine.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Tips From Trainer Dan Isaacson
To Dan Isaacson, fitness is more than just personal training. He's a health and fitness expert who can transform your body and your health. Get tips on forming a simple, straightforward fitness routine that you can stick to.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Tips From Trainer Rob Garcia
Rob Garcia is Oscar de la Hoya's conditioning coach, and he worked with the 1996 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team. Get Garcia's training secrets on how to acquire a lean, mean body.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Tips From Gunnar Peterson, CSCS, CPT
Personal trainer Gunnar Peterson, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie, is up for the challenge. He takes a no-nonsense approach to fitness. Get tips from Gunnar Peterson to up the ante on your fitness routine.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers