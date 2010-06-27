Endocrine System

The endocrine system comprises a number of glands that produce hormones with a varied array of vital functions. Learn more about how the adrenal glands, pituitary glands and the pancreas works.

Does Oxytocin Make Us Fall in Love?
Sometimes referred to as the "cuddle hormone," oxytocin is released during sex and breastfeeding. But does it make you fall in love with someone or just bond you more with someone you already love?

By Dave Roos

5 Ways Homeostasis Keeps Your Body Humming Along
Homeostasis comes from the Greek words for "similar" and "steady" but this state of steadiness is anything but boring. In fact, it's what you want your body to be.

By Alia Hoyt

Is It Possible to Get Taller as an Adult?
Tired of standing on tiptoes when you pose for a photo with friends? If you're an adult looking to add a few inches to your frame, you might be out of luck.

By Laurie L. Dove

Adrenal Gland Treatments
The adrenal gland is critical for life and optimal health. Learn how proper nutrition, adequate rest, exercise and stress reduction, will ensure that your adrenal gland and overall health will prosper.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

The Truth About DHEA
Dehydroepiandrosterone, or DHEA, has a growing reputation as an anti-aging supplement among vitamin users and doctors. Learn about the risks, benefits and controversy of DHEA.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Testosterone
Testosterone is one of the most important, but commonly misrepresented hormones found in the body. Learn about the role of testosterone.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

The Adrenal Gland
The health of the adrenal gland is of primary importance to help prevent and treat chronic disease. Learn about techniques for maintaining the health of the adrenal gland.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Understanding Thyroid Metabolism
Thyroid metabolism is complex, and each step can be influenced by nutrition, prescription medications and lifestyle factors. Learn how thyroid metabolism works and discover techniques for maintaining health.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Exactly why is your thyroid so important?
Chances are rather good you've heard the news that you have a thyroid -- but chances are also pretty decent you're not completely up to speed on exactly why you have one. What can your thyroid do for you?

By Jessika Toothman

How the Endocrine System Works
The endocrine system comprises a number of glands that produce hormones with a varied array of vital functions. Hormones control or regulate the development or function of structures throughout the body.

By Editors of Consumer Guide