Immune System

Inside your body, there is a mechanism designed to defend you from millions of bacteria, microbes, viruses, toxins and parasites. Find out the different components and how the human immune system works.

What Do Your COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Tell You?
Does feeling sick after you get the vaccine mean your immune system is responding? What if you don't feel sick? Does that mean it's not?

By Robert Finberg

What You Should Know About Antibody Testing
We're all hearing the words 'antibody' and 'antibody testing' way more than we ever thought we would in the normal course of a day, so what exactly are we talking about?

By Jesslyn Shields

Cytokine Storms: When Your Immune System Defends You to Death
Cytokine storm syndrome can turn a normally functioning immune system into an enemy more dangerous than the virus it's trying to dispatch.

By Jesslyn Shields

'Man Flu' Could Be a Real Thing
Although women often think men exaggerate their symptoms when they have a cold or flu, a Canadian scientist has found that men are more susceptible to respiratory complications than women.

By Alia Hoyt

Sugars in Human Breast Milk Act as Antibacterial Agents
New research finds that nontoxic, antibacterial sugars found in human breast milk might be key to the next generation of antimicrobial drugs.

By Jesslyn Shields

Does mouthwash affect your immune system?
A swish of mouthwash after brushing makes our mouths feel fresh and clean. But some scientists think your mouthwash could be hurting your immune system. Is there something sinister lurking in your oral care routine?

By Jennifer Sellers

How Does Measles Reset Your Immune System?
Research shows that getting measles leaves you vulnerable to other infectious diseases until your body rebuilds its immunity, and that can take several years.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Your Immune System Works
There are millions of bacteria, microbes, viruses, toxins and parasites that want to invade your body. And they'd happily do it, too -- if it weren't for your immune system.

By Marshall Brain