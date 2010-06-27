Immune System
Inside your body, there is a mechanism designed to defend you from millions of bacteria, microbes, viruses, toxins and parasites. Find out the different components and how the human immune system works.
Learn More
Does feeling sick after you get the vaccine mean your immune system is responding? What if you don't feel sick? Does that mean it's not?
We're all hearing the words 'antibody' and 'antibody testing' way more than we ever thought we would in the normal course of a day, so what exactly are we talking about?
Cytokine storm syndrome can turn a normally functioning immune system into an enemy more dangerous than the virus it's trying to dispatch.
Although women often think men exaggerate their symptoms when they have a cold or flu, a Canadian scientist has found that men are more susceptible to respiratory complications than women.
By Alia Hoyt
New research finds that nontoxic, antibacterial sugars found in human breast milk might be key to the next generation of antimicrobial drugs.
A swish of mouthwash after brushing makes our mouths feel fresh and clean. But some scientists think your mouthwash could be hurting your immune system. Is there something sinister lurking in your oral care routine?
Research shows that getting measles leaves you vulnerable to other infectious diseases until your body rebuilds its immunity, and that can take several years.
There are millions of bacteria, microbes, viruses, toxins and parasites that want to invade your body. And they'd happily do it, too -- if it weren't for your immune system.