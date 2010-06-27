Musculoskeletal System

Bones and muscles -- the musculoskeletal system -- are what make the body move. Learn how every movement of the body is the result of the coordination of bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Learn More

How One Key Protein May Help Tendons Enhance Athletic Performance
How One Key Protein May Help Tendons Enhance Athletic Performance

The presence of a protein called Piezo1 plays a key role in how tendons heal – and a genetic mutation in that protein may also enhance athletic performance and keep us moving around longer and better.

By Hiroshi Asahara & Ryo Nakamichi

What Are Muscle 'Knots' and How Do You Get Rid of Them?
What Are Muscle 'Knots' and How Do You Get Rid of Them?

Surely you've had a knot in your neck at some point. But your muscles really aren't tied in knots. Or are they?

By Zachary Gillen

Take Care of Those Hammies
Take Care of Those Hammies

Hamstrings are a group of three muscles running down the back of the thigh, and they have a lot to do with your flexibility.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Advertisement

Children Can Regrow Their Fingertips. How Cool Is That?
Children Can Regrow Their Fingertips. How Cool Is That?

Careful with that chopping knife! If you lose a fingertip, it's probably gone forever. With kids, however, that's not always the case. Why is that?

By Kate Kershner

Top 10 Biggest Bodybuilders
Top 10 Biggest Bodybuilders

How does a 97-pound weakling become the World's Most Perfectly Developed Man, as Charles Atlas did? Through the sport known as bodybuilding. Here are 10 of the greatest, most well-known bodybuilders to grace the stage.

By Shanna Freeman

How does the spine form?
How does the spine form?

In a way, your spine is the keystone that holds your body together. Since it has so many important jobs, it has to develop in exactly the right way. How does this happen?

By Tracy V. Wilson

Top 10 Ways to Protect Your Joints
Top 10 Ways to Protect Your Joints

If you still want to be spry after a few decades of birthdays have passed, then sit up straight (literally) and pay attention. We've got 10 tips to keep you in action into your sunset years.

By Tom Scheve

Advertisement

Do Babies Have Kneecaps?
Do Babies Have Kneecaps?

Babies have adorable smiles and teeny tiny fingers, but there's a persistent rumor that these new, tiny humans don't have kneecaps. What's the story of a baby's bones?

By Tom Scheve

Why do a child's bones heal faster than an adult's?
Why do a child's bones heal faster than an adult's?

Oh, to be a kid again. Plenty of summer vacation, plenty of mud puddles and plenty of osteoblasts? There's a reason your kid can spring back from any injury while you're laid up for weeks.

By Tom Scheve

How do broken bones heal?
How do broken bones heal?

Unfortunately for him, Humpty Dumpty was not blessed with the human skeletal system. Why can your skeleton do what all the king's horses and all the king's men can't?

By Robert Lamb

How Osteogenesis Imperfecta Works
How Osteogenesis Imperfecta Works

How could a high-five or a handshake lead to a wrist fracture? People with osteogenesis imperfecta must carefully consider these seemingly innocent actions to prevent broken bones.

By Robert Lamb

Advertisement

Can humans regrow fingers?
Can humans regrow fingers?

Can humans regrow fingers? Fetuses can regrow almost anything that gets damaged while in the womb. But can adult humans can regrow fingers?

By Julia Layton

What if people had exoskeletons?
What if people had exoskeletons?

Exoskeletons normally cover insects, not humans. Why would a human ever want one? Is the possibility of an exoskeleton for humans just around the corner?

By Marshall Brain

How Muscles Work
How Muscles Work

Muscles are one of those things that most of us take completely for granted, but they're the body's engine. Without our muscles, we couldn't walk or talk -- and our blood would stop flowing.

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

What makes your knuckles pop?
What makes your knuckles pop?

If you've ever laced your fingers together, turned your palms away from you, bent your fingers back and heard a loud crack or pop, you know what knuckle-popping sounds like. So, what would happen if you popped your knuckles all the time?

By Katherine Neer