Musculoskeletal System
Bones and muscles -- the musculoskeletal system -- are what make the body move. Learn how every movement of the body is the result of the coordination of bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Learn More
The presence of a protein called Piezo1 plays a key role in how tendons heal – and a genetic mutation in that protein may also enhance athletic performance and keep us moving around longer and better.
Surely you've had a knot in your neck at some point. But your muscles really aren't tied in knots. Or are they?
Hamstrings are a group of three muscles running down the back of the thigh, and they have a lot to do with your flexibility.
Careful with that chopping knife! If you lose a fingertip, it's probably gone forever. With kids, however, that's not always the case. Why is that?
How does a 97-pound weakling become the World's Most Perfectly Developed Man, as Charles Atlas did? Through the sport known as bodybuilding. Here are 10 of the greatest, most well-known bodybuilders to grace the stage.
In a way, your spine is the keystone that holds your body together. Since it has so many important jobs, it has to develop in exactly the right way. How does this happen?
If you still want to be spry after a few decades of birthdays have passed, then sit up straight (literally) and pay attention. We've got 10 tips to keep you in action into your sunset years.
By Tom Scheve
Babies have adorable smiles and teeny tiny fingers, but there's a persistent rumor that these new, tiny humans don't have kneecaps. What's the story of a baby's bones?
By Tom Scheve
Oh, to be a kid again. Plenty of summer vacation, plenty of mud puddles and plenty of osteoblasts? There's a reason your kid can spring back from any injury while you're laid up for weeks.
By Tom Scheve
Unfortunately for him, Humpty Dumpty was not blessed with the human skeletal system. Why can your skeleton do what all the king's horses and all the king's men can't?
By Robert Lamb
How could a high-five or a handshake lead to a wrist fracture? People with osteogenesis imperfecta must carefully consider these seemingly innocent actions to prevent broken bones.
By Robert Lamb
Can humans regrow fingers? Fetuses can regrow almost anything that gets damaged while in the womb. But can adult humans can regrow fingers?
By Julia Layton
Exoskeletons normally cover insects, not humans. Why would a human ever want one? Is the possibility of an exoskeleton for humans just around the corner?
Muscles are one of those things that most of us take completely for granted, but they're the body's engine. Without our muscles, we couldn't walk or talk -- and our blood would stop flowing.
If you've ever laced your fingers together, turned your palms away from you, bent your fingers back and heard a loud crack or pop, you know what knuckle-popping sounds like. So, what would happen if you popped your knuckles all the time?