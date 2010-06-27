Lymphatic System
The lymph system is the body's drainage system. It is composed of a network of vessels and small structures called lymph nodes. Explore the difference between antibodies and the immune system.
Learn More
Lymph is a commonly-used medical term, but what's it mean exactly?