Lymphatic System

The lymph system is the body's drainage system. It is composed of a network of vessels and small structures called lymph nodes. Explore the difference between antibodies and the immune system.

Learn More

The Lymph System
The Lymph System

The lymph system is the body's drainage system. It is composed of a network of vessels and small structures called lymph nodes. Learn more about the workings of this crucial system.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

What is lymph?
What is lymph?

Lymph is a commonly-used medical term, but what's it mean exactly?