Kidney and Urinary Tract

The role of the urinary system is to cleanse the blood. Arterial blood is filtered through the kidneys and returned to the circulation. Learn more about how the urinary system monitors the concentration of salts and other necessary nutrients.

Kidney Stones Are Excruciating, But the Source of Pain Is Surprising

Having kidney stones can feel like you've been stabbed in the back. But is it the stones causing the searing pain or is it something else?

By Dave Roos

Why Do We Do a Little Dance When We Have to Pee?

When we've really got to urinate, kids and adults alike do the pee-pee dance. What are the theories behind the fidgeting?

By Jesslyn Shields

Do You Turn the Door Key and Have to Pee? It May Be All in Your Brain

If you find yourself running to the bathroom the minute you get home, experts posit this is a case of mind over bladder.

By Alia Hoyt

Kidney Stone Rx: Hop on a Thrill Ride

Roller coasters: They're super fun, and they could help you pass a kidney stone without medical intervention. Who knew?

By Kate Kershner

The Case for Paying for Kidneys

Currently, all organs in the U.S. are donated. A report says paying $45,000 per kidney donation would end waiting lists and save taxpayer dollars.

By Dave Roos

Is urine really sterile?

"Pee on it" has long been the advice for a jellyfish sting or even a regular cut if nothing else is available. But is this really the best advice?

By Laurie L. Dove

Can you hold your pee so long your bladder ruptures?

Now and then, we all have to suppress nature's call, sometimes until it hurts. But could holding your pee for a long time have serious consequences?

By Laurie L. Dove

How Your Kidneys Work

The kidneys spend 24 hours a day, seven days a week filtering gallons and gallons of blood. But that's not all these little bean-shaped organs accomplish in a day.

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.