Kidney and Urinary Tract
The role of the urinary system is to cleanse the blood. Arterial blood is filtered through the kidneys and returned to the circulation. Learn more about how the urinary system monitors the concentration of salts and other necessary nutrients.
Learn More
Having kidney stones can feel like you've been stabbed in the back. But is it the stones causing the searing pain or is it something else?
By Dave Roos
When we've really got to urinate, kids and adults alike do the pee-pee dance. What are the theories behind the fidgeting?
If you find yourself running to the bathroom the minute you get home, experts posit this is a case of mind over bladder.
By Alia Hoyt
Roller coasters: They're super fun, and they could help you pass a kidney stone without medical intervention. Who knew?
Currently, all organs in the U.S. are donated. A report says paying $45,000 per kidney donation would end waiting lists and save taxpayer dollars.
By Dave Roos
"Pee on it" has long been the advice for a jellyfish sting or even a regular cut if nothing else is available. But is this really the best advice?
Now and then, we all have to suppress nature's call, sometimes until it hurts. But could holding your pee for a long time have serious consequences?
The kidneys spend 24 hours a day, seven days a week filtering gallons and gallons of blood. But that's not all these little bean-shaped organs accomplish in a day.