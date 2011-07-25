Home Remedies A-Z

Canker Sores
No one is quite sure how we get canker sores, but we do know how to make them go away quickly. Find out how in Home Remedies for Canker Sores.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is as easy to prevent as it is painful. Gently click your way over to these Home Remedies for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
Chapped Lips
When your lips feel like beef jerky, don't go for a quick fix that makes things worse. Get those lips moist and supple again with Home Remedies for Chapped Lips.
Cold Sores
While you can't do anything to cover up a cold sore, you can make it go away quickly. Learn more in Home Remedies for Cold Sores.
Colds
Everyone would like to have a cure for the common cold, but the best you can do is ease the discomfort. Find out how in Home Remedies for Colds.
Colic
An unhappy baby may scream bloody murder, though your infant may not be in real danger. But you can still find out how to make baby feel better in Home Remedies for Colic.
Constipation
You may feel like your whole life is backing up while waiting for your digestive tract to clear out. Learn what to eat to keep things moving in Home Remedies for Constipation.
Coughs
Coughs are usually healthy, as that's how the body expels germs. When you just can't take the rough throat anymore, though, here are some Home Remedies for Coughs.
Cuts
When a fall hurts more than your ego, it's time to head for the medicine cabinet. Find out what to do in Home Remedies for Cuts.
Dandruff
Go ahead and wash that embarrassment right out of your hair. Find out how in Home Remedies for Dandruff.
Dehydration
When your body's water balance has gone too low, you need to bring it back up gently. Learn how in Home Remedies for Dehydration.
Denture Pain
Dentures have gotten more advanced, but the problems they cause remain the same. Learn some Home Remedies for Denture Pain.
Depression
Depression has many manifestations but just as many ways to combat it. Learn how even dietary changes can help in Home Remedies for Depression.
Dermatitis
Dermatitis and eczema can sprial out of control it not treated properly, but fortunately these itchy conditions are easy to stop. Learn more in Home Remedies for Dermatitis.
Diabetes
People with diabetes live a high-stakes balancing act every day. If you think you might have this disease, learn how to cope in Home Remedies for Diabetes.
Diaper Rash
If your baby is experiencing diaper rash, it's time for a change. Get to the bottom of this condition in Home Remedies for Diaper Rash.
Diarrhea
Diarrhea is certainly unpleasant, but fortunately it *ahem*passes quickly. Learn what causes it and how to make it stop in Home Remedies for Diarrhea.
Diverticular Disease
Diverticular disease will affect all of us as we get old, but high-fiber diets can postpone its onset. Learn more in Home Remedies for Diverticular Disease.
Dry Hair
All those treatments you put in your hair just might make it harder to manage. Learn how to love your locks in Home Remedies for Dry Hair.
Dry Mouth
Sugar isn't so sweet anymore when it leaves your mouth dry. Avoid the soft drinks and get more tips in Home Remedies for Dry Mouth.
Dry Skin
For dry skin you have to put water on your body, not in it. Learn how a good soak will help in Home Remedies for Dry Skin.
On the next page, you will find the home remedies from the letter F through the letter H.