Home Remedies A-Z

In addition to the advice from your doctor, there are many safe and effective home remedies for common medical conditions.
In addition to the advice from your doctor, there are many safe and effective home remedies for common medical conditions.
Comstock/Thinkstock

Home remedies have become increasingly popular as the expense and hassle of conventional medicine continues to rise. Beyond the convenience, home remedies have found favor with a public that wants to take a more holistic approach to its ailments.

The home remedies that we have collected aren't risky alternative therapies practiced against your doctor's objections. Rather they are safe, practical actions that you can utilize to help treat more than 100 common health problems, ranging from the minor ailments like ingrown hairs and athlete's foot to serious diseases like asthma and diabetes.

Advertisement

Just remember that these home remedies don't provide miracle cures and aren't meant to take the place of the advice and treatments prescribed by your health-care professional. You should continue to work and consult with your doctor about your health problems.

Nevertheless, the information we present can enhance your overall health. Our home remedies offer detailed, easy-to-follow steps using items you probably already have in your kitchen or medicine cabinet. It's time to take your health care into your own hands.

In the next section, you can begin browsing through our library of home remedies.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Home Remedies A-B
  2. Home Remedies C-D
  3. Home Remedies F-H
  4. Home Remedies I-M
  5. Home Remedies N-P
  6. Home Remedies R-S
  7. Home Remedies T-Z

Home Remedies A-B

Acne

Acne is a condition that faces of all ages must face. Learn what to do and what not to do about those blemishes in Home Remedies for Acne.

Allergies

There's something in the air all year round for allergy sufferers, and they don't like it. Find out how to combat everyday allergens in Home Remedies for Allergies.

Advertisement

Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease can be a truly tragic degenerative condition. Learn how to make Alzheimer's patients feel more at ease with Home Remedies for Alzheimer's Disease.

Anemia

Anemia may not be common, but it can turn everyday tasks into unbearable chores. Get your energy back with these Home Remedies for Anemia.

You don't have to feel nervous and fear the worst all the time. Find out how to let those feelings go in Home Remedies for Anxiety.

Arthritis

You can't escapte arthritis, but there are dozens of ways to prevent it from slowing you down. Check out these Home Remedies for Arthritis.

Asthma

An asthma attack can be very frightening for the sufferer. Find out more about this disease and learn some Home Remedies for Asthma that will help you control it.

Athlete's Foot

Athlete's foot isn't just for athletes; the virus that causes it loves anyone's skin. Find out how you can get it and how to prevent it in Home Remedies for Athlete's Foot.

Back Pain

Almost everything you do involves your back, so you should be very careful not to injure it. Find out what to do in Home Remedies for Back Pain.

Bad Breath

Stinky breath plagues almost all of us at some point, but saving yourself from embarrassment can be easy. Learn some Home Remedies for Bad Breath.

Bites and Stings

An insect bite can be painful for anyone and seriously harmful for some. Find out what to do when the bugs get you in Home Remedies for Bites and Stings.

Blisters

A blister is your body's way of telling you tissue is being damaged. Find out how to heal it in Home Remedies for Blisters.

Body Odor

When "you stink" is more than just a playful insult, it's time to clean up. Learn how to come out smelling like a rose in Home Remedies for Body Odor.

Boils

Put the heat on those boils as soon as you notice them. Find out how to use heat packs to make them go away in Home Remedies for Boils.

Breast Feeding Discomfort

If breast-feeding isn't the tender moment you were expecting, don't give up. It will get better with time, with help from these Home Remedies for Breast-Feeding Discomfort.

Bronchitis

Bronchitis can give you a cough that's as painful as its name. Learn how to ease the pain in Home Remedies for Bronchitis.

Burns

Seconds count when you burn yourself. Find out what to do right away, and down the line to speed the healing process, in Home Remedies for Burns.

Burping

As good as a belch feels for the belcher, that's how unpleasant it is for everyone else. Learn how to be more considerate of others in Home Remedies for Burping.

Bursitis

The name may provoke jokes, but bursitis is no laughing matter. Learn how to ease this painful joint ailment in Home Remedies for Bursitis.

On the next page, you will find the home remedies from C though D.

Advertisement

Home Remedies C-D

Canker Sores

No one is quite sure how we get canker sores, but we do know how to make them go away quickly. Find out how in Home Remedies for Canker Sores.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is as easy to prevent as it is painful. Gently click your way over to these Home Remedies for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

Advertisement

Chapped Lips

When your lips feel like beef jerky, don't go for a quick fix that makes things worse. Get those lips moist and supple again with Home Remedies for Chapped Lips.

Cold Sores

While you can't do anything to cover up a cold sore, you can make it go away quickly. Learn more in Home Remedies for Cold Sores.

Colds

Everyone would like to have a cure for the common cold, but the best you can do is ease the discomfort. Find out how in Home Remedies for Colds.

Colic

An unhappy baby may scream bloody murder, though your infant may not be in real danger. But you can still find out how to make baby feel better in Home Remedies for Colic.

Constipation

You may feel like your whole life is backing up while waiting for your digestive tract to clear out. Learn what to eat to keep things moving in Home Remedies for Constipation.

Coughs

Coughs are usually healthy, as that's how the body expels germs. When you just can't take the rough throat anymore, though, here are some Home Remedies for Coughs.

Cuts

When a fall hurts more than your ego, it's time to head for the medicine cabinet. Find out what to do in Home Remedies for Cuts.

Dandruff

Go ahead and wash that embarrassment right out of your hair. Find out how in Home Remedies for Dandruff.

Dehydration

When your body's water balance has gone too low, you need to bring it back up gently. Learn how in Home Remedies for Dehydration.

Denture Pain

Dentures have gotten more advanced, but the problems they cause remain the same. Learn some Home Remedies for Denture Pain.

Depression

Depression has many manifestations but just as many ways to combat it. Learn how even dietary changes can help in Home Remedies for Depression.

Dermatitis

Dermatitis and eczema can sprial out of control it not treated properly, but fortunately these itchy conditions are easy to stop. Learn more in Home Remedies for Dermatitis.

Diabetes

People with diabetes live a high-stakes balancing act every day. If you think you might have this disease, learn how to cope in Home Remedies for Diabetes.

Diaper Rash

If your baby is experiencing diaper rash, it's time for a change. Get to the bottom of this condition in Home Remedies for Diaper Rash.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea is certainly unpleasant, but fortunately it *ahem*passes quickly. Learn what causes it and how to make it stop in Home Remedies for Diarrhea.

Diverticular Disease

Diverticular disease will affect all of us as we get old, but high-fiber diets can postpone its onset. Learn more in Home Remedies for Diverticular Disease.

Dry Hair

All those treatments you put in your hair just might make it harder to manage. Learn how to love your locks in Home Remedies for Dry Hair.

Dry Mouth

Sugar isn't so sweet anymore when it leaves your mouth dry. Avoid the soft drinks and get more tips in Home Remedies for Dry Mouth.

Dry Skin

For dry skin you have to put water on your body, not in it. Learn how a good soak will help in Home Remedies for Dry Skin.

On the next page, you will find the home remedies from the letter F through the letter H.

Advertisement

Home Remedies F-H

Fatigue

If you're having a personal energy crisis, it may be time for some changes in your life. Get some ideas in Home Remedies for Fatigue.

Fevers

Still starving a fever? It's not a bad idea, but you can learn many other good ways to pull through it in Home Remedies for Fevers.

Advertisement

Fibrocystic Breast Disease

This condition in middle-age women is so common that "disease" is an incorrect term. Find out more about Home Remedies for Fibrocystic Breast Disease.

Flatulence

Eat your beans at every meal, without turning them into the musical fruit. Find out how to make gassiness fizzle out in Home Remedies for Flatulence.

Flu

Flu prevention has become more important with the spread of bird flu. Learn how to keep your family healthy in Home Remedies for the Flu.

Food Poisoning

The best way to beat food poisoning is rest for a day until it passes. Find out more tips in Home Remedies for Food Poisoning.

Foot Odor

Too embarrassed to take off your shoes? There are many ways to end the stench, starting with a good hard scrubbing. Get more tips in Home Remedies for Foot Odor.

Foot Pain

Put your feet on a pedestal! Elevation can help end the aching, and you can find out more ways in Home Remedies for Foot Pain.

Gallbladder Problems

No one knows what causes them, but about 20 million Americans have gallstones. If you're one of them, find out how to cope in Home Remedies for Gallbladder Problems.

Genital Herpes

Genital herpes is no longer a death sentence to your social life. Discover medical solutions and other ways to keep it at bay in Home Remedies for Genital Herpes.

Gout

An extremely painful form of arthritis, gout usually attacks the big toe. Learn how to prevent it and how to treat an onset in Home Remedies for Gout.

Hangovers

We've all been there -- to the land of the failed hangover cure, that is. Find out what really works in Home Remedies for Hangovers.

Headaches

If your headaches are becoming common, see a doctor; otherwise, just eat right and exercise. Find out why in Home Remedies for Headaches.

Heartburn

Heartburn may not be in your heart, but something really is burning when you feel it. Learn how to put the fire out in Home Remedies for Heartburn.

Heart Disease

You only get one heart, so treat it right and it will return the favor. Find out how to prevent problems at the pump in Home Remedies for Heart Disease.

Hemorrhoids

Hemorrhoids are a very sensitive condition affecting more than half of Americans. Learn how proper diet and exercise can prevent them with Home Remedies for Hemorrhoids.

Hiccups

Believe it or not, those old home remedies really do cure the hiccups. See your favorites and learn some new ones in Home Remedies for Hiccups.

Hives

Don't scratch that itch; it will only make the hives come back worse. Here are some Home Remedies for Hives.

On the next page, you will find the home remedies from the letter I through the letter M.

Advertisement

Home Remedies I-M

Impotence

Don't suffer in silence with impotence; the cure can be as simple as talking it out. Learn how to get your swagger back in Home Remedies for Impotence.

Incontinence

Incontinence is so embarrassing it can cause people to shy away from social situations. Learn some Home Remedies for Incontinenceto get your life back.

Advertisement

Ingrown Hairs

Curly hair may look good on the head, but it wreaks havoc on the face. Learn how to avoid complications from shaving in Home Remedies for Ingrown Hairs.

Ingrown Toenails

An ingrown toenail often needs medical attention, but you can beat it if it's not yet infected. Learn some Home Remedies for Ingrown Toenails.

Insomnia

Insomnia makes your days exhausting and your nights unbearable. Increase your chances of getting the sleep you need with these Home Remedies for Insomnia.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

When Irritable Bowel Syndrome talks, you've no choice but to listen. Learn what to eat to silence this condition in Home Remedies for Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Itching

Lots of things out there can irritate you, and we don't mean the guy in the next cubicle. But you can learn how to scratch that itch out of your life in Home Remedies for Itching.

Knee Pain

Our knees are perhaps the most often-used joint, but they also may be the most vulnerable. Learn some strategies to keep them flexing in Home Remedies for Knee Pain.

Lactose Intolerance

For some folks, pizza and ice cream means pain, not a party. But you can still meet your dairy needs (and have a little fun) with these Home Remedies for Lactose Intolerance.

Laryngitis

The bark of laryngitis is much worse than its bite. But you can still tame your hoarse throat with these Home Remedies for Laryngitis.

Low Immunity

For those with poor immune systems, every day brings new threats. Find out how to bolster your defenses with Home Remedies for Low Immunity.

Memory Problems

Have you already forgotten what you just read on this page? You'd better go check out these Home Remedies for Memory Problems.

Menopause

Menopause is an anxious time for women. But the horror stories aren't true, and you can overcome the negative effects with these Home Remedies for Menopause.

Menstrual Problems

As painful as menstrual cramps are, relief is as easy as eating better and getting light exercise. Get more tips in Home Remedies for Menstrual Problems.

Morning Sickness

In today's 24-hour world, morning sickness can strike at any time. Learn how fluids and light snacks can help pregnant women in Home Remedies for Morning Sickness.

Motion Sickness

People with motion sickness will do anything to overcome it -- and fortunately, there are many options. Here are some Home Remedies for Motion Sickness.

Muscle Pain

If the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak, you're bound to make it weaker. Find out how to relieve overworked muscles in Home Remedies for Muscle Pain.

Advertisement

Home Remedies N-P

Nail Problems

Your fingernails are very versatile, but all that use can lead to breaks and brittle nails. Learn how to protect them in Home Remedies for Nail Problems.

Nausea

There's little that can stop nausea outside of letting it run its course. But you can learn what to do when it hits with these Home Remedies for Nausea.

Advertisement

Neck Pain

All that stress in your life just might literally be a pain in your neck. Learn how to take a load off with these Home Remedies for Neck Pain.

Nosebleeds

Cotton, gauze, pressure -- even blowing your nose can stop the flow of blood. Get more tips in Home Remedies for Nosebleeds.

Oily Hair

For oily hair, you must rinse, lather, and repeat, repeat, repeat. Learn more in Home Remedies for Oily Hair.

Oily Skin

Oily skin tends to stay young-looking longer, but you'll want to keep it squeaky-clean. Find out more in Home Remedies for Oily Skin.

Osteoporosis

Building strong bones while you're young is vital, because osteoporosis cannot be reversed. But if you have it, find out how to cope in Home Remedies for Osteoporosis.

Pet Problems

Curing your pet's ills is often a matter of figuring out what works best for the individual animal. Find out where to start in Home Remedies for Pet Problems.

Poison Ivy

The best way to treat poison ivy is to avoid it in the first place. Learn how, and what to do if you do contract it, with these Home Remedies for Poison Ivy.

Poor Appetite

Appetite may wane as we age, but certain herbs and even a glass of red wine can bring it back. Get more tips in Home Remedies for Poor Appetite.

Postnasal Drip

It may feel more like a waterfall than a slow leak, but you can stop postnasal drip easily. Find out how in Home Remedies for Postnasal Drip.

PMS

The jokes are mean but the truth is cruel: PMS makes some women emotionally fragile. Learn how to keep control with these Home Remedies for Premenstrual Syndrome.

Prostate Problems

When your prostate starts to act up, doing what comes naturally can bring it right back into line. Find out how in Home Remedies for Prostate Problems.

Psoriasis

Living with a condition as obvious as psoriasis isn't easy. But you can find out how to keep your skin healthy with these Home Remedies for Psoriasis.

Puffy Eyes

No one likes how they look with puffy eyes, or how they have to look through them. Get relief with these Home Remedies for Puffy Eyes.

On the next page, you will find the home remedies from the letter R through the letter S.

Advertisement

Home Remedies R-S

Ringing in the Ears

That sound that won't stop may have nothing to do with the noise outside. Find out how diet and exercise can stop it in Home Remedies for Ringing in the Ears.

Seasonal Affective Disorder

If shorter, darker days make you sad, you may have SAD. Find out how to cope in Home Remedies for Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Advertisement

Sensitive Teeth

Your teeth are trying to tell you what's wrong with them. Learn how to listen to the symptoms in Home Remedies for Sensitive Teeth.

Shaving Discomfort

Razor burn and nicks and scrapes can make you wish you'd kept the whiskers. Find out how to treat your face well with these Home Remedies for Shaving Discomfort.

Shin Splints

A proper shoe can help you shoo away shin splints. Learn more tips to defeat this painful but nonharmful condition in Home Remedies for Shin Splints.

Shingles

There's no cure for shingles, so your best bet is to try to ease the pain. Find out how in Home Remedies for Shingles.

Side Pain

You won't know what caused it, but you'll know when a side stitch hits you. Find out how to work through it in Home Remedies for Side Pain.

Sinusitis

Your sinuses are hollow chambers, and when pain hits it will echo through them. Learn how to avoid a sinus headache with these Home Remedies for Sinusitis.

Snoring

If your snoring is keeping your partner awake, it's doing even worse things to you. Find out how you can both sleep better with these Home Remedies for Snoring.

Sore Throat

A sore throat can be a sign of a larger problem, but a mild one can be knocked out pretty easily. Learn how with these Home Remedies for Sore Throat.

Splinter Removal

A splinter can be treated at home, even if it goes all the way into the skin. Find out how in Home Remedies for Splinter Removal.

Styes

A sty is unsightly, not to mention uncomfortable. Find out how to prevent them with these Home Remedies for Styes.

Stress

We can't escape stress, but by learning how to relax we can soften its blow. Pick up some helpful tips in Home Remedies for Stress.

Sunburn

A nice golden tan can turn into a nasty red burn all too easily. Find out how to ease the pain, and prevent future burns, in Home Remedies for Sunburn.

Swimmer's Ear

Water, water everywhere? Just don't let it get in your ears. If you do, find out how to heal the infection in Home Remedies for Swimmer's Ear.

On the next page, you will find the home remedies from the letter T to the letter Z.

Advertisement

Home Remedies T-Z

Tartar

Tartar is mostly a cosmetic problem, but plaque can seriously damage your teeth. Learn how to eat for healthy teeth in Home Remedies for Tartar and Plaque.

Teething

A teething baby can make mom and dad just as miserable. Find out how to soothe the pain in Home Remedies for Teething.

Advertisement

TMJ

Temporomandibular Joint misalignment is one problem that really is all in your head. Learn how to soothe the pain in this jaw joint with Home Remedies for TMJ Problems.

Thumb Sucking

Thumb sucking may be cute in a 2-year-old, but not so much in an older child. Learn how to help your child decide to stop in Home Remedies for Thumb Sucking.

Traveler's Diarrhea

Going abroad opens you up to whole new cultures -- of bacteria. Get some tips to avoid unpleasant memories in Home Remedies for Traveler's Diarrhea.

Ulcers

Many people don't know that most ulcers can be treated with medicine. Find out what to ask your doctor in Home Remedies for Ulcers.

Upset Stomach

Your stomach can bother you for a variety of reasons, ranging from anxiety to those leftovers in the fridge. Learn how to quell the discomfort in Home Remedies for Upset Stomach.

Urinary Tract Infections

Although difficult to discuss, urinary tract infections can be dangerous. Learn how to cope with them in Home Remedies for Urinary Tract Infections.

Varicose Veins

The second half of your blood's round trip through the body is more difficult than the first. Learn how to help it along in Home Remedies for Varicose Veins.

Warts

Most warts can be treated at home, and fairly simply, too. Find out how to remove these blemishes in Home Remedies for Warts.

Water Retention

If you're feeling salty, your body may be holding fluids to counterbalance your sodium level. Change your diet, and get more tips in Home Remedies for Water Retention.

Weight Loss

Most of us could stand to lose a little weight -- or a lot. Find out how to do it healthfully with these Home Remedies for Weight Loss.

Whiter Teeth

A set of pearly whites can give you a shine that opens doors. Learn how to get your teeth looking their best in Home Remedies for Whiter Teeth.

Wrinkles

That famous newspaper column was right: You should wear sunscreen. Find out other ways to keep your skin looking young in Home Remedies for Wrinkles.

Yeast Infections

If you think yeast infection only affects women, you're all wet -- which could be the cause. Find out how to get rid of it in Home Remedies for Yeast Infection.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...