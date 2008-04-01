Obesity. High-fat, high-calorie diets and little exercise contribute to obesity, one of the strongest triggers for developing type 2 diabetes. About 80 percent of people who have type 2 diabetes are overweight. The risk of diabetes due to obesity increases among children and people who have been overweight for a long period of time. High-fat, low-fiber diet. People in the U.S. and Europe who eat a Westernized diet that is high in fat and low in fiber often develop type 2 diabetes.