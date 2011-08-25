ADHD
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)is characterized by inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity. Learn all about ADHD causes and treatments.
It's scary to think that over 5 million children in this country are diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and of those children, 3 million are medicated each year.
By Sara Novak
Clinical data suggests that food allergies can cause ADHD. Learn whether food allergies can cause ADHD in this article.
Over 2 million children have been diagnosed with ADHD, leading to extensive dosing of prescription medication to control symptoms, but is there an alternative way to treat the effects? Learn about natural ways to combat ADHD.
Parenting children with ADHD may be more difficult and require more patience than parenting a child without the disorder. What kind of approach should you take to best care for your child?
It can be difficult to get a child with ADHD to sit for long periods of time. When you're looking for something for them to do outside of school hours, ditch the TV or video games in favor of activities that promote focus and discipline.
Sometimes an unruly, out-of-control kid isn't just misbehaving. ADHD affects quite a few people, but it's a condition that manages to attract a lot of controversy. Is ADHD a case of too much sugar, bad parenting or something more complex?
With the release of the first long-term study of the effects of Ritalin on children aged three to five years, the ADHD debate has gained new steam.
By Julia Layton
ADHD is a common, treatable disorder, but it's often associated with significant prejudice and unfair bias. How can we make certain that it is properly diagnosed?
It's important to realize that with proper education, structure, coaching and medication, the prognosis for kids with ADHD is good. Learn 12 strategies for helping kids with ADHD.
By Donna Engelgau