Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are a devastating mental illness. Learn about the causes, signs and treatments for eating disorders.

Picky Eating in Adults Is a Diagnosable Disorder — Really

Preference for a very limited range of food can be common in children. But when does it become a diagnosable affliction for adults?

By Jesslyn Shields

5 Signs of Weight Obsession

At what point does watching your weight go from healthy to obsessive? We give you five signs to look out for.

By Michael Franco

What are the causes of eating disorders?

People with eating disorders develop them for different reasons. Learn about the causes of eating disorders in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Where can you find help if your teen has an eating disorder?

Where can you find help if your teen has an eating disorder?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you conduct an eating disorder intervention?

Interventions require careful planning but they may be a good way to help someone with an eating disorder. Learn about conducting an eating disorder intervention in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Eating Disorders Q & A

Eating disorders can be confusing and painful. Take a look at these commonly asked questions to learn more for yourself or a loved one.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

Diagnosing Eating Disorders

Diagnosing an eating disorder is the first step in getting treatment. Learn about the common symptoms of eating disorders and tests used for diagnosis.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

About Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are devastating mental illnesses that affect millions of people. Get an overview of statistics, causes and more.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

10 Facts About Eating Disorders

Eating disorders strike more than 7 million American women each year. See 10 important facts to learn more.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

Bridget's Journey with Anorexia

Bridget is a young woman recovering from anorexia. Read her story and learn about her struggles in recovering from an eating disorder.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

How to Tell If You or a Friend May Have an Eating Disorder

Do you know how to tell if you or a friend has an eating disorder? Take a look at the signs of anorexia and bulimia to learn more.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers