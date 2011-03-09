Eating Disorders
Eating disorders are a devastating mental illness. Learn about the causes, signs and treatments for eating disorders.
Learn More
Preference for a very limited range of food can be common in children. But when does it become a diagnosable affliction for adults?
At what point does watching your weight go from healthy to obsessive? We give you five signs to look out for.
People with eating disorders develop them for different reasons. Learn about the causes of eating disorders in this article.
Bronchcoscopy is a procedure where a tube inserted into the trachea allows doctors to see inside your upper airways. Learn more about where you can get a bronchoscopy from this article.
Interventions require careful planning but they may be a good way to help someone with an eating disorder. Learn about conducting an eating disorder intervention in this article.
Eating disorders can be confusing and painful. Take a look at these commonly asked questions to learn more for yourself or a loved one.
Diagnosing an eating disorder is the first step in getting treatment. Learn about the common symptoms of eating disorders and tests used for diagnosis.
Eating disorders are devastating mental illnesses that affect millions of people. Get an overview of statistics, causes and more.
Eating disorders strike more than 7 million American women each year. See 10 important facts to learn more.
Bridget is a young woman recovering from anorexia. Read her story and learn about her struggles in recovering from an eating disorder.
Do you know how to tell if you or a friend has an eating disorder? Take a look at the signs of anorexia and bulimia to learn more.