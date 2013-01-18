Addiction
Addiction can come in many shapes and sizes. Learn about the different types of addiction and how to help yourself or others.
Freudenfreude Is the Joyous Opposite of Schadenfreude
Feeling Blue? This Kid-run Hotline Will Lift Your Spirits
Why Is the Term 'Gaslighting' So Popular Now ─ and So Misused?
How Living in Total Darkness Sabotages Your Sleep
What Causes Nightmares, and How Can You Lessen Them?
11 Ways to Adjust to Losing That Hour of Sleep This Weekend
For 64 Percent of Kids with ADHD, Food is the Cause
Can food allergies cause ADHD?
Natural Ways to Combat Attention Deficit Disorder
Do You Have a Fear of Long Words?
Trypanophobia: When the Fear of Needles Has You Stuck
Anxious About, Well, Everything? That's Zozobra and You're Not Alone
Women With Autism Aren't Getting Diagnosed
What causes autism?
Autism Treatments
3 Key Steps to Finding the Right Therapist for You
Here's the 411 on the New 988 Suicide and Mental Health Hotline
How Maladaptive Daydreaming Can Take Over Your Life
Insights on Alzheimer's From the Long-running Nun Study
The 'Perfect Storm' of Elderly Dementia and Guns
Evidence Grows of Link Between Herpes Virus and Alzheimer's Disease
Youth Suicides Rose After FDA Added Antidepressant Warnings
Here's How You Help a Friend With Depression
'Gloomy Sunday:' The Song Linked to More Than 100 Suicides
Picky Eating in Adults Is a Diagnosable Disorder — Really
5 Signs of Weight Obsession
What are the causes of eating disorders?
Anhedonia: When Nothing Feels Good Anymore
Digital Hoarding Could Be Harmful to Your Mental Health
Which Jobs Have the Highest Suicide Rates?
Hear Sounds When Watching Silent Videos? It Might Be Synesthesia
Repeat Hits in Football As Bad As Those Causing Concussions, New Study Finds
When Wisecracks and Puns Are Symptoms of Brain Damage
How can other people help with schizophrenia?
How is schizophrenia treated?
Schizophrenia as an Illness
How Sigmund Freud Worked
Carr, Harvey
Can ultra-processed foods really be considered addictive? Or are people just overindulging in foods that they like?
About half of all Americans believe at least one conspiracy theory. But what's the difference between believing a theory and being addicted to it? And how can you help someone you think might be in too deep?
Experts can't help noticing that people who are now addicted to opioids are characterized as victims, while crack addicts were labeled as criminals. Is race the reason?
By Dave Roos
Although internet addiction is classified as a national epidemic in some Asian countries, the U.S. has been slower to make that assumption. But is that caution justified?
By Dave Roos
What is Jessie's Law, and why might it help the opioid epidemic?
If you can't make it through the day without a piece of chocolate, are you addicted to sugar? The jury's out on whether sugar addiction is truly an addiction, but there are ways anyone can become less dependent on the other white stuff.
Addiction manifests in many different ways. Substance abuse, compulsive gambling, shopping addiction -- but is it possible to become addicted to tattoos or piercings? Find out the psychology behind addiction and body modification.
By Debra Ronca
The idea of food addiction is relatively new, but researchers say the struggle is real â€” especially when it comes to greasy, delicious fast food. So what's the science behind those cravings?
Substance abuse, dependency and other addictive behaviors affect the lives of millions of Americans. Read this guide about addictive disorders and dependence.
What strange addictions are some people compelled to do? Learn about 10 strange addictions here.
Discovering that you're pregnant while battling addiction is scary, but you're not alone. Find out how to get the help that you and your baby need.
It's not always easy to tell when someone you know and love is becoming a drug addict or alcoholic. Learn more about how you can know when someone is an addict in this article.
When most people think about addictions, they think about alcohol, tobacco or other drugs. Some addictions, though, are common behaviors that people just can't control. Did you know you could have an addiction and not even realize it?
Addiction can wreak havoc on a family. From learning about addiction to setting boundaries, we have 10 coping strategies to help families facing this insidious disease.
If a beloved family member or friend is in the throes of drug or alcohol addiction, it's very likely that you want to help them. But where do you start?
We know that double cheeseburgers can lead to heart disease and a propensity for sugar to diabetes. But does your love of cigarettes have anything to do with the blues?
Learn about the difference between being addicted to pain medication and being dependent on it in this article.
Nasal decongestants help many of us get through the workday while we're sick. But why would they be addictive?