Addiction

Addiction can come in many shapes and sizes. Learn about the different types of addiction and how to help yourself or others.

Ultra-processed Foods Are Addictive by Same Criteria as Tobacco
Can ultra-processed foods really be considered addictive? Or are people just overindulging in foods that they like?

By Ashley Gearhardt

When Does Belief in a Conspiracy Theory Like QAnon Tip Into Addiction?
About half of all Americans believe at least one conspiracy theory. But what's the difference between believing a theory and being addicted to it? And how can you help someone you think might be in too deep?

By Nathan Chandler

Opioids vs. Crack: The Politics of Race and Addiction
Experts can't help noticing that people who are now addicted to opioids are characterized as victims, while crack addicts were labeled as criminals. Is race the reason?

By Dave Roos

Do We Really Need Internet Addiction Treatment Centers?
Although internet addiction is classified as a national epidemic in some Asian countries, the U.S. has been slower to make that assumption. But is that caution justified?

By Dave Roos

HowStuffWorks: What is Jessie’s Law?
What is Jessie's Law, and why might it help the opioid epidemic?

How Sugar Addiction Works
If you can't make it through the day without a piece of chocolate, are you addicted to sugar? The jury's out on whether sugar addiction is truly an addiction, but there are ways anyone can become less dependent on the other white stuff.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Can body modifications be addictive?
Addiction manifests in many different ways. Substance abuse, compulsive gambling, shopping addiction -- but is it possible to become addicted to tattoos or piercings? Find out the psychology behind addiction and body modification.

By Debra Ronca

Is fast food addictive?
The idea of food addiction is relatively new, but researchers say the struggle is real â€” especially when it comes to greasy, delicious fast food. So what's the science behind those cravings?

By Alison Cooper

Addictive Disorders and Dependence
Substance abuse, dependency and other addictive behaviors affect the lives of millions of Americans. Read this guide about addictive disorders and dependence.

By Maria Trimarchi

10 Strange Addictions
What strange addictions are some people compelled to do? Learn about 10 strange addictions here.

By Maria Trimarchi

Dealing With Addiction While Pregnant
Discovering that you're pregnant while battling addiction is scary, but you're not alone. Find out how to get the help that you and your baby need.

By Laurie L. Dove

How do you know when someone is an addict?
It's not always easy to tell when someone you know and love is becoming a drug addict or alcoholic. Learn more about how you can know when someone is an addict in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Addictions You Might Not Know You Have
When most people think about addictions, they think about alcohol, tobacco or other drugs. Some addictions, though, are common behaviors that people just can't control. Did you know you could have an addiction and not even realize it?

By Caitlin Uttley

10 Ways to Cope with an Addict in the Family
Addiction can wreak havoc on a family. From learning about addiction to setting boundaries, we have 10 coping strategies to help families facing this insidious disease.

By Maria Trimarchi

First Steps: How to Get Help for Yourself or Someone Else
If a beloved family member or friend is in the throes of drug or alcohol addiction, it's very likely that you want to help them. But where do you start?

Are depressed people more prone to addiction -- and why?
We know that double cheeseburgers can lead to heart disease and a propensity for sugar to diabetes. But does your love of cigarettes have anything to do with the blues?

By Molly Edmonds

Addiction Signs and Symptoms
Do you know what the signs are for addiction? Take a look at this list of addictions and their symptoms in this article.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Facts about Addiction
Get the facts about addiction with the help of our addiction center.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

What is addiction?
Do you or someone that you know suffer from an addiction? Find out what an addiction is and how you can treat it.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Addiction vs. Dependence on Pain Medications
Learn about the difference between being addicted to pain medication and being dependent on it in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Can nasal sprays be addictive?
Nasal decongestants help many of us get through the workday while we're sick. But why would they be addictive?