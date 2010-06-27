Anxiety
It is normal for people to occasionally experience anxiety, a feeling of uneasiness usually as a response to fear. But when anxiety takes over your life, it can take a toll on your health and happiness.
Freudenfreude Is the Joyous Opposite of Schadenfreude
Feeling Blue? This Kid-run Hotline Will Lift Your Spirits
Why Is the Term 'Gaslighting' So Popular Now ─ and So Misused?
How Living in Total Darkness Sabotages Your Sleep
What Causes Nightmares, and How Can You Lessen Them?
11 Ways to Adjust to Losing That Hour of Sleep This Weekend
Ultra-processed Foods Are Addictive by Same Criteria as Tobacco
When Does Belief in a Conspiracy Theory Like QAnon Tip Into Addiction?
Opioids vs. Crack: The Politics of Race and Addiction
For 64 Percent of Kids with ADHD, Food is the Cause
Can food allergies cause ADHD?
Natural Ways to Combat Attention Deficit Disorder
Women With Autism Aren't Getting Diagnosed
What causes autism?
Autism Treatments
3 Key Steps to Finding the Right Therapist for You
Here's the 411 on the New 988 Suicide and Mental Health Hotline
How Maladaptive Daydreaming Can Take Over Your Life
Insights on Alzheimer's From the Long-running Nun Study
The 'Perfect Storm' of Elderly Dementia and Guns
Evidence Grows of Link Between Herpes Virus and Alzheimer's Disease
Youth Suicides Rose After FDA Added Antidepressant Warnings
Here's How You Help a Friend With Depression
'Gloomy Sunday:' The Song Linked to More Than 100 Suicides
Picky Eating in Adults Is a Diagnosable Disorder — Really
5 Signs of Weight Obsession
What are the causes of eating disorders?
Anhedonia: When Nothing Feels Good Anymore
Digital Hoarding Could Be Harmful to Your Mental Health
Which Jobs Have the Highest Suicide Rates?
Hear Sounds When Watching Silent Videos? It Might Be Synesthesia
Repeat Hits in Football As Bad As Those Causing Concussions, New Study Finds
When Wisecracks and Puns Are Symptoms of Brain Damage
How can other people help with schizophrenia?
How is schizophrenia treated?
Schizophrenia as an Illness
How Sigmund Freud Worked
Carr, Harvey
Learn More
The fear of long words is ironic, as the name is ridiculously long. What gives?
Even though most people don't like getting shots, we can do it without much hesitation. But what if you have a debilitating fear of needles? How do you push past that to get critical medical care like the COVID-19 vaccine?
Feeling disoriented by the election, pandemic and everything else? It's called 'zozobra,' and Mexican philosophers have some advice.
Advertisement
Should we blame this on the movie 'Jaws'? Many people have a fear of the ocean and what lies beneath it. How can you cope with this?
By Alia Hoyt
Trypophobia is the fear — or more like disgust — of closely packed holes. But is it a real phobia and how can it be treated?
Public speaking can be debilitating for many people. What is it that causes so many of us to freeze up like a deer in headlights when it's time to talk in public?
By John Donovan
Some people are afraid of snakes or heights or plane crashes. For people with telephobia, a phone call is a big fat "no-can-do."
Advertisement
There's even a scientific term for people with bathroom anxiety who devise strategies, find secret spots or just head home when going in public is too overwhelming.
You're headed down in a packed elevator on your way to lunch. Suddenly, the elevator lurches to a stop. As the sweats starts beading on your upper lip, you wonder if it just got harder to breathe.
Out of nowhere you feel absolute terror. Your heart races and you're frantic for your breath. Everything seems unreal. Are you losing your mind? No, you're having a panic attack.
By Jane McGrath
Depression and anxiety are probably something that every human being has experienced at some time. Learn more about these feelings and the alternative treatments that are available for them.
Advertisement
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), affecting over five million adults nationwide each year, is seen not only in war veterans, but also in disaster victims and anyone who's suffered a traumatic experience. Learn more about PTSD.
What are some of the causes of headaches? Take a look into the causes of headaches and the nutritional remedies you can use to treat these types of pains.
By Ken Babal
Do you know the common signs of anxiety and signs of anxiety attacks? Find out the common signs of anxiety and anxiety attacks at HowStuffWorks.
Anxiety disorders are serious illnesses that fill people's lives with overwhelming anxiety and fear. Check out this guide to anxiety disorders from HowStuffWorks.
Advertisement
If you are unable to relax, have difficulty concentrating, and startle more easily than others, these might be signs of generalized anxiety disorder. Check out facts and treatment options for generalized anxiety disorder.
If you suffer from chronic anxiety, a visit to a physician to discuss possible treatments. Check out tips on how to get support for anxiety disorders.
Brain disorders, like anxiety disorders, are complex, but research plays a major role in helping us gain greater understanding and develop more effective methods of treatment. Check out
Many healthy people can identify with some of the symptoms of OCD, but for people with OCD, the simplest activities very distressing, and interfere with daily life. Check out common symptoms and effects of obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Advertisement
Panic attacks can interrupt your everyday life, but treatment might help decrease your attacks. Learn more about panic attacks from HowStuffWorks.
If you suffer from social phobia, you may be afraid of being around people in social settings. Check out common symptoms and treatment for social phobias.
If you have extreme fear of a particular thing such as closed-in places, heights, or water, you might have a specific phobia.