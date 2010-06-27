Anxiety

It is normal for people to occasionally experience anxiety, a feeling of uneasiness usually as a response to fear. But when anxiety takes over your life, it can take a toll on your health and happiness.

Do You Have a Fear of Long Words?
The fear of long words is ironic, as the name is ridiculously long. What gives?

By Sharise Cunningham

Trypanophobia: When the Fear of Needles Has You Stuck
Even though most people don't like getting shots, we can do it without much hesitation. But what if you have a debilitating fear of needles? How do you push past that to get critical medical care like the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Allison Troutner

Anxious About, Well, Everything? That's Zozobra and You're Not Alone
Feeling disoriented by the election, pandemic and everything else? It's called 'zozobra,' and Mexican philosophers have some advice.

By Francisco Gallegos & Carlos Alberto Sánchez

Thalassophobia: Do You Fear the Deep Ocean?
Should we blame this on the movie 'Jaws'? Many people have a fear of the ocean and what lies beneath it. How can you cope with this?

By Alia Hoyt

Why Are People With Trypophobia Horrified By Holes?
Trypophobia is the fear — or more like disgust — of closely packed holes. But is it a real phobia and how can it be treated?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Conquering the Fear of Public Speaking
Public speaking can be debilitating for many people. What is it that causes so many of us to freeze up like a deer in headlights when it's time to talk in public?

By John Donovan

If the Idea of a Phone Call Triggers Serious Anxiety, You're Not Alone
Some people are afraid of snakes or heights or plane crashes. For people with telephobia, a phone call is a big fat "no-can-do."

By Jesslyn Shields

Why Some People Will Do Anything to Avoid Pooping in Public Toilets
There's even a scientific term for people with bathroom anxiety who devise strategies, find secret spots or just head home when going in public is too overwhelming.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Elevator Psychology Works
You're headed down in a packed elevator on your way to lunch. Suddenly, the elevator lurches to a stop. As the sweats starts beading on your upper lip, you wonder if it just got harder to breathe.

By John Perritano

Understanding Panic Attacks
Out of nowhere you feel absolute terror. Your heart races and you're frantic for your breath. Everything seems unreal. Are you losing your mind? No, you're having a panic attack.

By Jane McGrath

Ayurveda for Anxiety and Depression
Depression and anxiety are probably something that every human being has experienced at some time. Learn more about these feelings and the alternative treatments that are available for them.

By Dr. David Simon

EMDR: Breakthrough Therapy for Traumatic Stress
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), affecting over five million adults nationwide each year, is seen not only in war veterans, but also in disaster victims and anyone who's suffered a traumatic experience. Learn more about PTSD.

Nutritional Therapy for Anxiety and Depression
What are some of the causes of headaches? Take a look into the causes of headaches and the nutritional remedies you can use to treat these types of pains.

By Ken Babal

Signs of an Anxiety Disorder
Do you know the common signs of anxiety and signs of anxiety attacks? Find out the common signs of anxiety and anxiety attacks at HowStuffWorks.

Anxiety Disorders Guide
Anxiety disorders are serious illnesses that fill people's lives with overwhelming anxiety and fear. Check out this guide to anxiety disorders from HowStuffWorks.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Generalized Anxiety Disorder
If you are unable to relax, have difficulty concentrating, and startle more easily than others, these might be signs of generalized anxiety disorder. Check out facts and treatment options for generalized anxiety disorder.

How to Get Help for Anxiety Disorders
If you suffer from chronic anxiety, a visit to a physician to discuss possible treatments. Check out tips on how to get support for anxiety disorders.

Role of Research In Improving the Understanding and Treatment of Anxiety Disorders
Brain disorders, like anxiety disorders, are complex, but research plays a major role in helping us gain greater understanding and develop more effective methods of treatment. Check out

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Many healthy people can identify with some of the symptoms of OCD, but for people with OCD, the simplest activities very distressing, and interfere with daily life. Check out common symptoms and effects of obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Panic Disorder
Panic attacks can interrupt your everyday life, but treatment might help decrease your attacks. Learn more about panic attacks from HowStuffWorks.

Social Phobia (Social Anxiety Disorder)
If you suffer from social phobia, you may be afraid of being around people in social settings. Check out common symptoms and treatment for social phobias.

Specific Phobias
If you have extreme fear of a particular thing such as closed-in places, heights, or water, you might have a specific phobia.