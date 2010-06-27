Autism
Autism is a complex developmental disorder, and in many ways it is still a mystery to modern physicians. Learn what research has discovered about the possible causes and effective treatments of autism.
Freudenfreude Is the Joyous Opposite of Schadenfreude
Feeling Blue? This Kid-run Hotline Will Lift Your Spirits
Why Is the Term 'Gaslighting' So Popular Now ─ and So Misused?
How Living in Total Darkness Sabotages Your Sleep
What Causes Nightmares, and How Can You Lessen Them?
11 Ways to Adjust to Losing That Hour of Sleep This Weekend
Ultra-processed Foods Are Addictive by Same Criteria as Tobacco
When Does Belief in a Conspiracy Theory Like QAnon Tip Into Addiction?
Opioids vs. Crack: The Politics of Race and Addiction
For 64 Percent of Kids with ADHD, Food is the Cause
Can food allergies cause ADHD?
Natural Ways to Combat Attention Deficit Disorder
Do You Have a Fear of Long Words?
Trypanophobia: When the Fear of Needles Has You Stuck
Anxious About, Well, Everything? That's Zozobra and You're Not Alone
3 Key Steps to Finding the Right Therapist for You
Here's the 411 on the New 988 Suicide and Mental Health Hotline
How Maladaptive Daydreaming Can Take Over Your Life
Insights on Alzheimer's From the Long-running Nun Study
The 'Perfect Storm' of Elderly Dementia and Guns
Evidence Grows of Link Between Herpes Virus and Alzheimer's Disease
Youth Suicides Rose After FDA Added Antidepressant Warnings
Here's How You Help a Friend With Depression
'Gloomy Sunday:' The Song Linked to More Than 100 Suicides
Picky Eating in Adults Is a Diagnosable Disorder — Really
5 Signs of Weight Obsession
What are the causes of eating disorders?
Anhedonia: When Nothing Feels Good Anymore
Digital Hoarding Could Be Harmful to Your Mental Health
Which Jobs Have the Highest Suicide Rates?
Hear Sounds When Watching Silent Videos? It Might Be Synesthesia
Repeat Hits in Football As Bad As Those Causing Concussions, New Study Finds
When Wisecracks and Puns Are Symptoms of Brain Damage
How can other people help with schizophrenia?
How is schizophrenia treated?
Schizophrenia as an Illness
How Sigmund Freud Worked
Carr, Harvey
Learn More
But the Twitter hashtag #SheCantBeAutistic started by Guardian columnist Nicola Clark is trying to bring attention to the issue, one tweet at a time.
Autism actually covers a range of autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). Find out what scientists are learning about the causes of autism in this article.
There are a variety of autism treatments available. Learn about the different kinds of autism treatments and get tips on choosing a treatment program.
Advertisement
Parents fear their children will develop this disorder. And scientists don't bring much comfort -- there's no known cause or cure. What do we know for sure about autism?
No one know what causes autism, and there's no single way to treat it, either. Up and coming is a strict diet free of gluten, casein and all manner of ingredients. Does the cure for autism lie in the gut?
Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) can affect children's functionality in a wide variety of ways and levels of severity. Here are a few activities that may benefit kids with autism in the areas that are tough for them.
Difficulties with communication and behavior fraught with repetitive or restrictive patterns are some of the symptoms shared by autism spectrum disorders. Learn about the different types of disorders here.
Advertisement
Autism is caused by abnormalities that exist in the brain structures or functions. Take a look at autism brain studies and research to learn more about the causes of autism.
Autism medications cannot reverse the underlying causes of the disorder, but have proven effective for treating the symptoms. Check out medications, symptoms, and tips for living with autism.
If your child is displaying behavior of infants and children with autism, you might need to see your doctor for help. Learn more about autism, autism behaviors, and treatment options.
Learn about autism symptoms, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.
Advertisement
The first signs of autism may appear at birth or in children who had been developing normally. Take a look at the steps involved in diagnosing autism.
Children with autism either don't speak, or have delayed language development and speak in unusual ways. Learn more about autism and language difficulties.
Learn about living with autism, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.
Learn about autism symptoms, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.
Advertisement
Learn about sensory signs of autism, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.
Children with autism seem to have tremendous difficulty learning to engage in the give-and-take of everyday human interaction. Learn more about the social signs of autism.
Learn about autism symptoms, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.
Learn about unusual abilities, autism symptoms, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.
Advertisement
Autism is a condition that interferes with a child's ability to communicate and interact socially. And in recent years, the number of children diagnosed with this condition has been rising.
Headlines are announcing "TV Causes Autism" but that's not an accurate representation of what a recent Cornell study found.
By Julia Layton