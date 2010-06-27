Autism

Autism is a complex developmental disorder, and in many ways it is still a mystery to modern physicians. Learn what research has discovered about the possible causes and effective treatments of autism.

Women With Autism Aren't Getting Diagnosed
But the Twitter hashtag #SheCantBeAutistic started by Guardian columnist Nicola Clark is trying to bring attention to the issue, one tweet at a time.

By Cristen Conger

What causes autism?
Autism actually covers a range of autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). Find out what scientists are learning about the causes of autism in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Autism Treatments
There are a variety of autism treatments available. Learn about the different kinds of autism treatments and get tips on choosing a treatment program.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

What You Need to Know About Autism
Parents fear their children will develop this disorder. And scientists don't bring much comfort -- there's no known cause or cure. What do we know for sure about autism?

By Patrick J. Kiger

What is the autism diet?
No one know what causes autism, and there's no single way to treat it, either. Up and coming is a strict diet free of gluten, casein and all manner of ingredients. Does the cure for autism lie in the gut?

By Shanna Freeman

Activities for Kids with Autism
Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) can affect children's functionality in a wide variety of ways and levels of severity. Here are a few activities that may benefit kids with autism in the areas that are tough for them.

Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorders
Difficulties with communication and behavior fraught with repetitive or restrictive patterns are some of the symptoms shared by autism spectrum disorders. Learn about the different types of disorders here.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Autism Causes
Autism is caused by abnormalities that exist in the brain structures or functions. Take a look at autism brain studies and research to learn more about the causes of autism.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Autism Medications
Autism medications cannot reverse the underlying causes of the disorder, but have proven effective for treating the symptoms. Check out medications, symptoms, and tips for living with autism.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Behavior of Infants and Children with Autism
If your child is displaying behavior of infants and children with autism, you might need to see your doctor for help. Learn more about autism, autism behaviors, and treatment options.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Can Autism Be Outgrown?
Learn about autism symptoms, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.

Diagnosing Autism
The first signs of autism may appear at birth or in children who had been developing normally. Take a look at the steps involved in diagnosing autism.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Autism Language Difficulties
Children with autism either don't speak, or have delayed language development and speak in unusual ways. Learn more about autism and language difficulties.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Living Independently with Autism
Learn about living with autism, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.

Repetitive and Obsessive Behavior and Autism
Learn about autism symptoms, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.

Sensory Signs of Autism
Learn about sensory signs of autism, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.

Social Signs of Autism
Children with autism seem to have tremendous difficulty learning to engage in the give-and-take of everyday human interaction. Learn more about the social signs of autism.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Sources for Autism Information and Support
Learn about autism symptoms, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.

Unusual Abilities of People with Autism
Learn about unusual abilities, autism symptoms, treatment, and other facts about autism in this article.

Autism Basics
Autism is a condition that interferes with a child's ability to communicate and interact socially. And in recent years, the number of children diagnosed with this condition has been rising.

By Stephanie Watson

Can TV viewing cause autism?
Headlines are announcing "TV Causes Autism" but that's not an accurate representation of what a recent Cornell study found.

By Julia Layton