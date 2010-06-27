Schizophrenia
Often confused with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects a person's ability to behave or think normally. Learn about symptoms and treatments of schizophrenia and what might trigger this mysterious condition.
A patient suffering from schizophrenia might benefit from family, a professional residential or day program provider. Check out treatment options for patients suffering from schizophrenia.
Schizophrenia has no known cure, but existing medications can help reduce and control the distressing symptoms of the illness. Learn about controlling and diagnosing schizophrenia.
Coping with the symptoms of schizophrenia can be especially difficult for family members who remember how involved or vivacious a person was before they became ill. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of schizophrenia.
If you suffer from, your doctor can help your find the right treatment for your symptoms. Check out facts about schizophrenia and treatment options.
No totally effective therapy has yet been discovered, but therapy has allowed people with schizophrenia lead independent lives. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of schizophrenia.