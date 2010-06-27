Coping

Coping with stressful situations or bad news can be difficult, but it is essential for maintaining your mental health. Learn about coping and managing emotional stress.

3 Key Steps to Finding the Right Therapist for You
Research has shown that having a good relationship with your therapist is key to having good outcomes in therapy. But how do you find one you like? We have some great suggestions.

By Alia Hoyt

Here's the 411 on the New 988 Suicide and Mental Health Hotline
People struggling with mental health crises can now call 988, a new number focused on providing lifesaving suicide prevention and crisis services. Here are five questions and answers that will help.

By Derek Lee

How Maladaptive Daydreaming Can Take Over Your Life
Daydreaming is often how we escape the everyday mundane. But what happens when those fantasies start to replace your real desire for life?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

STUG: When Grief Hits Like a Bolt Out of the Blue
A sudden (or subsequent) temporary upsurge of grief, or STUG, can knock you off your feet and leave you in a puddle, but being aware of it can lessen its power.

By Carrie Tatro

Horses Have an Extraordinary Ability to Help Humans
Horses are extremely sensitive to human emotions and are able to pick up on our subtlest feelings to help us uncover emotional blind spots.

By Wendy Bowman

Millions Are Texting — Instead of Calling — Crisis Hotlines
Many young people would rather text than call, even if they're facing a crisis. But is a hotline conversation by text as effective as by phone?

By Alia Hoyt

What's the Difference Between Enabling and Supporting?
If you have a loved one fighting drug or alcohol addiction, it can sometimes be hard to know when helping them is actually hurting them.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Seeking Therapy Can Be Taboo for African-Americans
Although African Americans are 20 percent more likely to experience serious psychological distress than white Americans, they are far less likely to get help. Here's why.

By Alia Hoyt

Are Private or Public College Students More Stressed? Reddit May Hold the Answer
Researchers have been analyzing Reddit posts to figure out which colleges have the most stressed-out students.

By Jonathan Strickland

How Medically Assisted Suicide Works
Brittany Maynard brought the issue of medically assisted suicide into the mainstream when she moved to Oregon to end her life. We'll look at the pros and cons of this difficult issue.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Learned Optimism Yields Health Benefits
People who learn to maintain an optimistic attitude may not only avoid depression, they may actually improve their physical health. Learn more here.

By the American Psychological Association

How to Confront Your Mom About an Obsession
Gayle Paul, therapist from My Mom is Obsessed, talks about how to face the obsession together as a mother-daughter team.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Overcoming a Traumatic Experience
There is a scientific reason why we often freeze during a traumatic experience. It's the brain's way of protecting us in the moment. But what happens when this becomes a way of life?

By Alison Kim Perry

5 Ways to Help Someone Being Abused
There are times when a friendship is put to the ultimate test. If you suspect your friend, relative or peer is being abused, there are steps you can take to help.

By Kevin P. Allen

5 Crisis Intervention Strategies
We can't always avoid traumatic events in our lives, but we can heal from them. That's the idea behind crisis intervention.

By Robynne Boyd

5 Tips for Changing the Way You Think
In an ideal world, we'd frequently meet new and interesting people, and we'd constantly discover new aspects of our emotional lives. For many of us, though, personal ruts and situational repetition are the norm. Let's change that.

By Tom Scheve

What are enneagram personality types?
Heroic characters from one story often share traits with heroic characters from another tale. The same holds true for the fool of the tale and the bad guys. Do personality traits predict the kind of person we'll be?

By Tom Scheve

Develop Your Own Prayer Rituals
Why is it important to develop your own prayer rituals. Learn more about the importance of prayer and how you can introduce it into your life.

By Bobbie Lieberman

Living a Spiritual Life: A Path, Not a Destination
Spirituality is unique to every individual. Learn more about religion and why it is seen as a path and not a destination.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Emotional Recovery From Job Loss
If you've ever lost your job unexpectedly, you might know how difficult emotional recovery can be. Check out great tips for coping with stress and dealing with loss or illnesses.

How to Help a Friend or Loved One Suffering From a Chronic Illness
If someone you love is diagnosed with cancer or a life-threatening disease, you may feel desperate and completely helpless. Check out great tips for coping with stress and dealing with illnesses.

How to Cope With Loss
Having a significant loss of any kind can be difficult, but there are steps you can take to help you get through the grieving process. See expert advice from Richard Tedeschi, Ph.D. on coping with loss.

By Richard Tedeschi, Ph.D.

How to Manage Your Boss
If you have a stubborn, difficult boss, knowing how to manage your boss is a good skill to develop. Check out great tips for coping with stress and dealing with illnesses.

Living Well Despite Illness
Learn what you can do to maintain quality of life even if you have a serious illness in this article.

Types of Mental Health Practitioners
Learn what to consider when choosing a mental health practitioner with the tips in this article.

By Dr. Grace Tsai