Coping
Coping with stressful situations or bad news can be difficult, but it is essential for maintaining your mental health. Learn about coping and managing emotional stress.
Freudenfreude Is the Joyous Opposite of Schadenfreude
Feeling Blue? This Kid-run Hotline Will Lift Your Spirits
Why Is the Term 'Gaslighting' So Popular Now ─ and So Misused?
How Living in Total Darkness Sabotages Your Sleep
What Causes Nightmares, and How Can You Lessen Them?
11 Ways to Adjust to Losing That Hour of Sleep This Weekend
Ultra-processed Foods Are Addictive by Same Criteria as Tobacco
When Does Belief in a Conspiracy Theory Like QAnon Tip Into Addiction?
Opioids vs. Crack: The Politics of Race and Addiction
For 64 Percent of Kids with ADHD, Food is the Cause
Can food allergies cause ADHD?
Natural Ways to Combat Attention Deficit Disorder
Do You Have a Fear of Long Words?
Trypanophobia: When the Fear of Needles Has You Stuck
Anxious About, Well, Everything? That's Zozobra and You're Not Alone
Women With Autism Aren't Getting Diagnosed
What causes autism?
Autism Treatments
Insights on Alzheimer's From the Long-running Nun Study
The 'Perfect Storm' of Elderly Dementia and Guns
Evidence Grows of Link Between Herpes Virus and Alzheimer's Disease
Youth Suicides Rose After FDA Added Antidepressant Warnings
Here's How You Help a Friend With Depression
'Gloomy Sunday:' The Song Linked to More Than 100 Suicides
Picky Eating in Adults Is a Diagnosable Disorder — Really
5 Signs of Weight Obsession
What are the causes of eating disorders?
Anhedonia: When Nothing Feels Good Anymore
Digital Hoarding Could Be Harmful to Your Mental Health
Which Jobs Have the Highest Suicide Rates?
Hear Sounds When Watching Silent Videos? It Might Be Synesthesia
Repeat Hits in Football As Bad As Those Causing Concussions, New Study Finds
When Wisecracks and Puns Are Symptoms of Brain Damage
How can other people help with schizophrenia?
How is schizophrenia treated?
Schizophrenia as an Illness
How Sigmund Freud Worked
Carr, Harvey
Learn More
Research has shown that having a good relationship with your therapist is key to having good outcomes in therapy. But how do you find one you like? We have some great suggestions.
By Alia Hoyt
People struggling with mental health crises can now call 988, a new number focused on providing lifesaving suicide prevention and crisis services. Here are five questions and answers that will help.
By Derek Lee
Daydreaming is often how we escape the everyday mundane. But what happens when those fantasies start to replace your real desire for life?
Advertisement
A sudden (or subsequent) temporary upsurge of grief, or STUG, can knock you off your feet and leave you in a puddle, but being aware of it can lessen its power.
By Carrie Tatro
Horses are extremely sensitive to human emotions and are able to pick up on our subtlest feelings to help us uncover emotional blind spots.
By Wendy Bowman
Many young people would rather text than call, even if they're facing a crisis. But is a hotline conversation by text as effective as by phone?
By Alia Hoyt
If you have a loved one fighting drug or alcohol addiction, it can sometimes be hard to know when helping them is actually hurting them.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Although African Americans are 20 percent more likely to experience serious psychological distress than white Americans, they are far less likely to get help. Here's why.
By Alia Hoyt
Researchers have been analyzing Reddit posts to figure out which colleges have the most stressed-out students.
Brittany Maynard brought the issue of medically assisted suicide into the mainstream when she moved to Oregon to end her life. We'll look at the pros and cons of this difficult issue.
People who learn to maintain an optimistic attitude may not only avoid depression, they may actually improve their physical health. Learn more here.
Advertisement
Gayle Paul, therapist from My Mom is Obsessed, talks about how to face the obsession together as a mother-daughter team.
There is a scientific reason why we often freeze during a traumatic experience. It's the brain's way of protecting us in the moment. But what happens when this becomes a way of life?
There are times when a friendship is put to the ultimate test. If you suspect your friend, relative or peer is being abused, there are steps you can take to help.
We can't always avoid traumatic events in our lives, but we can heal from them. That's the idea behind crisis intervention.
By Robynne Boyd
Advertisement
In an ideal world, we'd frequently meet new and interesting people, and we'd constantly discover new aspects of our emotional lives. For many of us, though, personal ruts and situational repetition are the norm. Let's change that.
By Tom Scheve
Heroic characters from one story often share traits with heroic characters from another tale. The same holds true for the fool of the tale and the bad guys. Do personality traits predict the kind of person we'll be?
By Tom Scheve
Why is it important to develop your own prayer rituals. Learn more about the importance of prayer and how you can introduce it into your life.
Spirituality is unique to every individual. Learn more about religion and why it is seen as a path and not a destination.
Advertisement
If you've ever lost your job unexpectedly, you might know how difficult emotional recovery can be. Check out great tips for coping with stress and dealing with loss or illnesses.
If someone you love is diagnosed with cancer or a life-threatening disease, you may feel desperate and completely helpless. Check out great tips for coping with stress and dealing with illnesses.
Having a significant loss of any kind can be difficult, but there are steps you can take to help you get through the grieving process. See expert advice from Richard Tedeschi, Ph.D. on coping with loss.
If you have a stubborn, difficult boss, knowing how to manage your boss is a good skill to develop. Check out great tips for coping with stress and dealing with illnesses.
Advertisement
Learn what you can do to maintain quality of life even if you have a serious illness in this article.
Learn what to consider when choosing a mental health practitioner with the tips in this article.