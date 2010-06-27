Cosmetic Treatments

From chemical peels to liposuction, there are cosmetic treatments available to fix or alter nearly any physical feature on your body. Learn about the plethora of cosmetic treatments and plastic surgeries being performed today.

Vampire Facials May Be Bloody Bad for You
The latest, and dare we say weirdest, spa treatment is reportedly causing health problems.

By Chris Opfer

Have Most Plastic Surgeons Had Surgery Themselves?
Are plastic surgeons more likely to go under the knife to enhance their looks? Not when it comes to breast augmentations, finds one study.

By Laurie L. Dove

Citing the Rise of Crazy Plastic Surgery Videos, Critics Draw Up Code of Ethics
A new breed of plastic surgeons is using social media to post video of themselves doing tricks or wearing costumes while performing surgery. But other doctors want to put a stop to this.

By Alia Hoyt

Getting Used to a New You (How to Emotionally Recover from Cosmetic Surgery)
We're all beautiful in our own ways, but let's face facts: Most of us weren't blessed with runway-model looks. Plastic surgery has given us a way to fix what we don't like about ourselves, but few can prepare themselves for its emotional toll.

By Stephanie Watson

Smart Liposuction Overview
If you'd like to lose your love handles but don't want to risk surgery, smart liposuction is a new alternative. The procedure uses a laser to melt fat cells.

By Stephanie Watson

Contact Lenses
Sometimes people who need vision correction don't want to wear glasses. Contact lenses offer a virtually invisible solution. Learn how contact lenses correct sight and find out how to wear them safely.

By Stephanie Watson

What Plastic Surgery Can -- and Can't -- Do for You
Plastic surgery can be used to fix physical features of the body but you should be aware about what it can't cure. Find out the truth behind plastic surgery in this article.

By Tamar Nordenburg

Human Face Transplant: One of the Most Controversial Procedures Becomes a Medical Reality
One of the most controversial procedures, human face transplants offer people who have been severely disfigured the chance at a new, more normal face. Learn about the benefits, risks and controversies associated with face transplantation.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Liposuction 101
Liposuction is the most popular type of cosmetic surgery in America. Can we all just have our fat sucked out and say goodbye to diet and exercise?

By Stephanie Watson

All About Varicose Veins
Varicose veins are not just unattractive -- they can also be downright painful. Learn about the causes of varicose veins and what options you have to get rid of them.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

All About Wrinkles
Facial skin tells the world where a woman is in terms of beauty and age. Flawless, wrinkle-free skin is celebrated. Learn all about wrinkles and what you can do to reverse -- or at least reduce -- the signs of aging.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

At-Home Wrinkle Fighters
Before you head to a dermatologist or plastic surgeon for laser resurfacing or a facelift, there are steps you can take at home to fight wrinkles and preserve or recapture a youthful appearance.

Understanding the Benefits and Risks of Liposuction
Learning the risks of liposuction is important, and weighing the pros and cons will help you make a decision about whether or not liposuction is right for you.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Botox: Another Shot at Looking Young
Botox injections could give your face the youthful appearance you long for, but find out the facts about Botox injections before you make the appointment.

Getting the Curves You Crave With Plastic Surgery
There's no doubt that working out is healthy and important, but if you're trying to sculpt certain areas of your body, you may need to turn to plastic surgery methods.

Selecting a Plastic Surgeon
Choosing a plastic surgeon with the right combination of artistic flair plus extensive experience can be challenging, but it could be the key to achieving a pleasing new look.

The Price of Beauty
To become more beautiful, there's often a price to pay, and plastic surgery often isn't covered by insurance. Find out what the average prices of plastic surgery procedures are in the United States.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Cosmetic Dentistry
Cosmetic dentistry is an increasingly popular elective surgery that can permanently fix your smile. There are lots of options, but also many factors to consider if you're thinking of improving your smile.

By Dr. Jerry Gordon

Can cleft lip and cleft palate can be corrected?
Don't worry, cleft lip and cleft palate can be corrected

By Dr. Jerry Gordon

Three cosmetic dental procedures that won't cost a bundle
Cosmetic dental procedures can dramatically improve a personâ€™s appearance and self-esteem. Some people are reluctant to inquire about cosmetic dental procedures because they are wary of the cost.

By Dr. Jerry Gordon