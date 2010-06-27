Cosmetic Treatments
From chemical peels to liposuction, there are cosmetic treatments available to fix or alter nearly any physical feature on your body. Learn about the plethora of cosmetic treatments and plastic surgeries being performed today.
The latest, and dare we say weirdest, spa treatment is reportedly causing health problems.
By Chris Opfer
Are plastic surgeons more likely to go under the knife to enhance their looks? Not when it comes to breast augmentations, finds one study.
A new breed of plastic surgeons is using social media to post video of themselves doing tricks or wearing costumes while performing surgery. But other doctors want to put a stop to this.
By Alia Hoyt
We're all beautiful in our own ways, but let's face facts: Most of us weren't blessed with runway-model looks. Plastic surgery has given us a way to fix what we don't like about ourselves, but few can prepare themselves for its emotional toll.
If you'd like to lose your love handles but don't want to risk surgery, smart liposuction is a new alternative. The procedure uses a laser to melt fat cells.
Sometimes people who need vision correction don't want to wear glasses. Contact lenses offer a virtually invisible solution. Learn how contact lenses correct sight and find out how to wear them safely.
Plastic surgery can be used to fix physical features of the body but you should be aware about what it can't cure. Find out the truth behind plastic surgery in this article.
One of the most controversial procedures, human face transplants offer people who have been severely disfigured the chance at a new, more normal face. Learn about the benefits, risks and controversies associated with face transplantation.
Liposuction is the most popular type of cosmetic surgery in America. Can we all just have our fat sucked out and say goodbye to diet and exercise?
Varicose veins are not just unattractive -- they can also be downright painful. Learn about the causes of varicose veins and what options you have to get rid of them.
Facial skin tells the world where a woman is in terms of beauty and age. Flawless, wrinkle-free skin is celebrated. Learn all about wrinkles and what you can do to reverse -- or at least reduce -- the signs of aging.
Before you head to a dermatologist or plastic surgeon for laser resurfacing or a facelift, there are steps you can take at home to fight wrinkles and preserve or recapture a youthful appearance.
Learning the risks of liposuction is important, and weighing the pros and cons will help you make a decision about whether or not liposuction is right for you.
Botox injections could give your face the youthful appearance you long for, but find out the facts about Botox injections before you make the appointment.
There's no doubt that working out is healthy and important, but if you're trying to sculpt certain areas of your body, you may need to turn to plastic surgery methods.
Choosing a plastic surgeon with the right combination of artistic flair plus extensive experience can be challenging, but it could be the key to achieving a pleasing new look.
To become more beautiful, there's often a price to pay, and plastic surgery often isn't covered by insurance. Find out what the average prices of plastic surgery procedures are in the United States.
Cosmetic dentistry is an increasingly popular elective surgery that can permanently fix your smile. There are lots of options, but also many factors to consider if you're thinking of improving your smile.
Don't worry, cleft lip and cleft palate can be corrected
Cosmetic dental procedures can dramatically improve a personâ€™s appearance and self-esteem. Some people are reluctant to inquire about cosmetic dental procedures because they are wary of the cost.