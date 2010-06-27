Asthma
Asthma can be a debilitating condition, and a number of factors can trigger an attack. Fortunately, there are treatments available to help those with asthma lead relatively normal lives.
Learn More
A large study from Taiwan showed that people who had asthma and/or hay fever had a higher risk of developing a mental illness than those who didn't.
By Alia Hoyt
One in 12 U.S. adults has asthma, says the CDC. That's a lot of people who might be very interested in a new treatment for this serious health problem.
The allergy and asthma connection is a well known medical relationship that affects many people. Learn more about how allergies and asthma are connected and what you can do to manage their symptoms.
Asthma is a common condition that affects the respiratory system which can be a dangerous recipe if not treated correctly. Learn more about asthma, its symptoms and how it can be healed with medicines.
An asthma action plan is important to have in case of an emergency. Learn more about how you can develop an asthma action plan and how you can implement it when an asthma attack occurs.
An asthma attack can be a frightening experience for anyone. Discover what causes an asthma attack and what you can do if you or someone near you starts having an asthma attack.
An asthma emergency is one that you should be prepared for whether you suffer from asthma or not. Learn more about what you need to know about an asthma crisis in this article.
If an asthma attack begins to occur one of the best tools to have is an asthma inhaler. Learn more about these smart little devices and how they can help an individual during an asthma attack.
Asthma medications are commonly taken by those that suffer from asthma to help manage the symptoms that are linked to this condition. Learn more about the medications that can be used to treat asthma.
Asthma prevalence is a number based on national estimates of those that are afflicted with asthma symptoms. Learn more about asthma prevalence and what it means for this common condition.
Asthma symptoms can include but are not limited to shortness of breath. Check out what other symptoms are linked to this respiratory allergy.
Asthma tests can be helpful in diagnosing the severity of this respiratory condition. Learn more about asthma tests and what they can reveal so a specialist can administer the proper treatments to manage its effects.
Asthma treatment can help reduce the effects that asthma has on the body. Learn more about an asthma regimen that could be beneficial in healing your asthma symptoms.
Asthma triggers are variables that cause problems in the respiratory system. Learn more about what asthma triggers are and how you can avoid them to lessen your risk of having an asthma attack.
Complimentary asthma treatments can be of further help in treating the disease. Learn more about complimentary treatments for asthma and how they can encourage the healing process.
A dry powder inhaler can help alleviate some of the symptoms linked to asthma. Check out why dry powder inhalers are one of the best medications to use for asthma.
The onset of asthma can be induced from many factors but a common one is from exercising. Find out what you need to know about how strenuous activity effects asthma.
There are herbal remedies for asthma as a natural solution to healing the ailments that can afflict the body from this condition. Discover the natural solutions that you can use to treat asthma.
Identifying asthma symptoms can be beneficial in the prevention process. Find out what you can do if you start to see the signs of asthma develop in your respiratory system.
A metered dose inhaler is just one of the many types of medications available to use to treat asthma. Learn more about metered dose inhalers and how they can be used to heal some of the symptoms of asthma.
A nebulizer is a common type of medication used to treat asthma. Check out what we have gathered for you here about nebulizers and how they can help you if you suffer from asthma.
A peak flow meter is a tool used to measure the effects of asthma on the respiratory system. Find how a peak flow meter works and why it is beneficial to use if you have difficulties that are attributed to asthma.
Peak flow readings help to quantify the effects that asthma has on the human body. Learn more about peak flow readings what they mean to an ailment like asthma.
Sometimes it is beneficial to rule out other health conditions before assuming it is asthma. Learn more about other health conditions that have similar symptoms like asthma and what you can do to identify them.
Administering medications to treat asthma yourself is a necessary process that you need to know of you suffer form asthma. Find out what you need to know when taking a regimen of medicines for asthma.