Chronic Fatigue

Chronic fatigue inhibits everyday functions and routines, and it can be a symptom of several serious health conditions. Learn about the possible causes of chronic fatigue and what you can do to overcome it.

New Study: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Affects Teens More Than Thought
Children with chronic fatigue syndrome miss more school and face more adverse environments than healthy peers, finds a new UK study.

By Laurie L. Dove

The Mauve Factor
The mauve factor may be related to chronic fatigue, arthritis, irritable bowel, heart disease and even cancer, and it could represent a piece of the puzzle as researchers seek a cure. Learn about the implications of the mauve factor.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Yeast Overgrowth
Yeast overgrowth may be a factor in several chronic conditions, such as chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia. Learn about the causes and treatment of yeast overgrowth.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Top 10 Physical Energy Zappers
Even the Energizer Bunny might be daunted by holiday traffic at the mall or the prospect of visiting in-laws. But it's not just holidays and family that leave us feeling drained -- you might not even realize what's been zapping your energy.

By Molly Edmonds

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Facts to Know
If you suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, treatment might help alleviate your symptoms. Get facts about treatment and symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Prevention
If you suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, treatment might help alleviate your symptoms. Get facts about treatment options and prevention of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Treatment
If you suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, you might be able improve your symptoms with the proper medicines. Get facts about treatment and lifestyle changes.

The Basics of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
If you're experiencing debilitating fatigue, you might be suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. Check out the symptoms and treatment for chronic fatigue syndrome.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers