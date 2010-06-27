Musculoskeletal Conditions

Musculoskeletal conditions affect the movement of the body through the muscles, joints, ligaments or bones. Learn about common ailments here.

No Joke: Dead Butt Syndrome Is a Real Pain
We know science rarely says anything good about sitting all day. But did you know that if spend too much time on your bum, you could end up killing it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Being a Tattoo Artist Is a Pain in the Neck — Literally
A first-of-its-kind study looks at the physical stresses of being a tattoo artist.

By Alia Hoyt

Daily Coffee May Lower Risk of Both Liver Disease and Multiple Sclerosis
New studies find links between regular coffee intake and lowered risks for cirrhosis and multiple sclerosis, but you've got to drink a significant amount.

By Laurie L. Dove

What the Heck is Tech Neck? How Millennials Could Be the Wrinkliest Generation
Are turkey necks the next man bun? Turns out smartphone use can increase the wrinkle factor for saggy skin known as "tech neck."

By Chris Opfer

Can you really get a bone infection?
Although it's uncommon, bones can get infected — and it can be pretty serious stuff.

By Debra Ronca

Can kids with cerebral palsy still play outside?
Approximately 800,000 Americans have cerebral palsy. Learn more about whether kids with CP are able to play outside from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Flat Feet
Flat feet don't always mean a life sentence of pain from the waist down. Learn about some of the common contributors to flat feet and whether they are the cause of discomfort or the result of poor conditioning.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Function of the Shoulder Blades
The shoulder blade provides the foundation for proper shoulder joint function and shoulder health. Learn about the purpose of the shoulder blades and find out what problems can prohibit proper function.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Shin Pain
Shin pain often afflicts people who have just begun a walking or running routine, and it usually goes away over time. Learn about the causes of shin pain and what you can do to ease the pain.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Cerebral Palsy
Pregnant women have a lot to worry about, and cerebral palsy is one of those worries. The brain damage that causes CP happens in the womb, during childbirth or in early childhood, and some cases are quite serious.

By Shanna Freeman

Multiple Sclerosis Overview
At first, you're tired all the time. The migraines set in, along with tingling and temporary vision loss. Your doctors are stumped -- until the MRI and spinal tap reveal the culprit behind your pain: multiple sclerosis.

By Shanna Freeman

Parkinsons Disease Overview
Parkinson's disease damages the brain cells that allow muscles to move smoothly. Who gets this neurodegenerative condition, and is there a cure on the horizon?

By Stephanie Watson

How ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) Works
In the 1938 baseball season, slugger Lou Gehrig suddenly lost his swing. His slip was a sign of ALS, the degenerative disease that would eventually kill him. What is ALS?

By Stephanie Watson

Hip Dysplasia Overview
Many people think of hip dysplasia in the context of big dogs or little babies. But adults, especially women, can have it, too. What causes this malformation of the hip, and how can doctors treat it?

By Sarah Court & Lauren Giovannoni

How Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) Works
What if your muscles, tendons and ligaments turned to bone? What if you formed a second skeleton on top of the one you already have? That's what happens with FOP.

By Katie Lambert

Foot Injuries
Feet are among the most complex and hardest-working body parts we have--no wonder they get injured every now and then. Learn how to ease, treat, or even avoid, the pain of blisters, gout, ankle sprains, fallen arches, and other ailments in your feet.

By Michael King

Everyday Foot Problems
Feet are like snowflakes: no two are the same--even those on the same body. While many foot problems are hereditary, many can be caused by your shoes. Learn some easy suggestions to treat more common foot problems like calluses, corns, and bunions.

By Michael King

10 Ways to Deal With Bursitis
Sometimes, too much of a good thing can hurt. And if you've aggravated your bursa -- a fluid-filled cavity that protects and lubricate your joints -- it's not something to be ignored.

By Kevin P. Allen

6 Suggestions for the Treatment of Gout
Gout comes on very suddenly, produces severe pain, and usually lasts three to five days if untreated. Joints can become so swollen and inflamed that the patient develops a fever and chills.