Diabetes

Understand diabetes and how your body uses insulin to handle glucose. You'll also find information about the impact of diabetes on other systems in the body.

How Many People Could Use the Same Kidney?
For those on the list waiting for a kidney donation, it could be years before their name comes up. One doctor is hoping to shorten this wait by retransplanting already donated kidneys.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Diabulimia Is So Dangerous
Many people with Type 1 diabetes are deliberately skipping or manipulating their insulin doses in order to lose weight. But this can have very serious consequences.

By Alia Hoyt

Turns Out Type 2 Diabetes Is Reversible, After All
British scientists call for more awareness that diabetes can go into remission through weight loss.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Know If You Have Diabetes
Diabetes is a disease that occurs either when your body doesn't make enough insulin or when it can't use the insulin that it makes, leading to serious health problems. You can learn the symptoms of diabetes from the article below.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Prevent Diabetes
It's important to know how to prevent diabetes because approximately eight percent of the population suffers from some type of diabetes. Learn about how to prevent diabetes in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How does your body know when to secrete insulin?
Almost every cell in your body needs insulin. Learn how your body secretes insulin from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How does a lack of insulin affect your body?
Symptoms associated with diabetes include fatigue, frequent urination and excessive hunger. Learn more about how a lack of insulin affects the body in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Type 2 Diabetes Medication Warnings Overview
Good news for people with diabetes: Two new drugs may be hitting the market soon. DPP-IV inhibitors can increase insulin production by blocking an enzyme. Another drug, rimonabant, can lower blood sugar. Learn more about new diabetes medications being tested.

Diabetic Nephropathy
The earliest sign of diabetic nephropathy is usually an abnormally high level of protein in the urine that occurs without symptoms. Learn more facts about diabetes nephropathy, prevention, and treatment.

By James Broomfield

Diabetic Retinopathy + Blindness
People with diabetes have a higher risk of blindness than people without diabetes, but most people who have diabetes have minor eye disorders. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.

Overview of Diabetes
If you suffer from diabetes, your healthcare professional can help you find the best treatment for you illness. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.

African Americans and Diabetes
In some cases different ethnicities and races are more susceptible to a specific disease. Learn more about African Americans and diabetes in this article.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Alcohol and Diabetes
Alcohol is everywhere -- when the family gathers, at cookouts, after the softball game, at parties. "What will you have?" someone asks. If you have diabetes, what do you say?

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Diabetes and Erectile Dysfunction
Diabetes can effect many things in the body including a male from getting an erection. Learn more about erectile dysfunction as it relates to diabetes in this article.

By Dr. Mohan S. Palaniswami

Diabetes and Insulin Pumps
For many people living with diabetes daily injections are a part of life. Learn more about the alternatives to daily injections that could help manage your diabetes in this article.

By Dr. Mohan S. Palaniswami

Hemochromatosis and Diabetes
Do you suffer from diabetes and want to learn more about the disease and common side effects? Check out this article on diabetes and its relationship to hemochromatosis.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Nutrition and Diabetes FAQs
By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Prevalence of Diabetes by Race and Ethnicity
Are interested in learning more about diabetes and some of the common side effects? Take a look at this Q&A session that has some revealing answers.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Biguandides
Learn more about the benefits and side effects of biguandides. Guide to Diabetes, including causes, types of diabetes, signs of diabetes, risks, medical care, self care, diabetes management, tests, lab tests, diabetes treatment and medications, insulin, diet and weight management. Also includes getting support for and coping with diabetes.

Conditions Related to Diabetes
If you suffer from diabetes, you could be at risk for developing more serious health problems such as blindness or nerve damage. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.

Depression and Diabetes
People who suffer from diabetes have a greater risk of depression than people who don't have diabetes. Learn more facts about depression and diabetes, prevention, and treatment.

Diabetes Emergency
One of the best ways to prevent a diabetes emergency is to never stop taking your diabetes medicine without your doctor's instructions. Learn more facts about diabetes emergencies, prevention, and treatment.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Diabetes Medications
If you suffer from diabetes, your doctor might recommend a diabetes management plan to help you stay on track. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.

Diabetes Test Results
Diabetes is a treatable condition and can be prevented if detected early with a diabetes test. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, treatment, and test results.

DPP 4 Inhibitors
If you suffer from diabetes, your doctor might prescribe DPP 4 inhibitors to treat your symptoms. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.