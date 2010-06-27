Diabetes
Understand diabetes and how your body uses insulin to handle glucose. You'll also find information about the impact of diabetes on other systems in the body.
Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
Get Ready for Longer, More Intense Pollen Seasons
Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?
People With Asthma, Hay Fever May Have Higher Risk of Psychiatric Disorders
First New Asthma Pill in 20 Years Could Replace Inhalers
Allergy-Asthma Connection
Can you get arthritis from cracking your knuckles?
Who can help treat my arthritis?
What does arthritis do to my joints?
Do You Need to Have a Positive Attitude to Beat Cancer?
8 Thoughtful Ways to Help a Loved One Going Through Chemo
What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?
What's the Difference Between Cardiac Arrest and a Heart Attack?
How the Graphene Blood Pressure Tattoo Will Change Monitoring
Cyanosis: Why Your Fingers Turn Blue
How Can I Tell Whether I Have Flu or COVID-19?
The 1918 Spanish Flu Killed Millions — and Experts Fear It Could Happen Again
Can the Change in Temperature Really Make You Sick?
First Migraine-specific Drugs Show Promise in Studies
10 Tips for How to Relieve Sinus Pressure
4 Occupations Prone to Sinus Trouble
New Study: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Affects Teens More Than Thought
The Mauve Factor
Yeast Overgrowth
Osteoporosis Diagnosis and Risk Factors
Osteoporosis Questions and Answers
Osteoporosis Treatment
How to Cure A UTI Naturally
Bladder Infections
Interstitial Cystitis
What Is a Low FODMAP Diet and Who Should Try It?
The Curse of Brewing Beer in Your Own Belly
Is the BRAT Diet Still Beneficial?
Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb
More Than a Third of U.S. Adults Take Prescription Opioids, Millions Misuse Them
How Whole-Body Cryotherapy Works
Is Polio Back? Here's What You Need to Know
Can Viruses Make You Smell More Attractive to Mosquitoes?
6 Questions Answered About COVID-19 'Stealth' Variant BA.2
No Joke: Dead Butt Syndrome Is a Real Pain
Being a Tattoo Artist Is a Pain in the Neck — Literally
Daily Coffee May Lower Risk of Both Liver Disease and Multiple Sclerosis
Monkeypox Is a Global Health Emergency, But Don't Panic Yet
Nematodes: Do We Still Need to Worry About Roundworms and Bare Feet?
Scurvy: The Scourge of the High Seas Remains at Large Today
T-cells Are Superheroes in the Battle Against Omicron
20 Years Later, 9/11 Survivors Are Still Experiencing Fallout from Toxic Dust
Masks Are Back and 'War on COVID-19 Has Changed,' CDC Says
Do People Really Die of Old Age?
The Sarco Suicide Pod: Controversial or Compassionate?
Telling Doctors Not to Resuscitate, by Tattoo
Learn More
For those on the list waiting for a kidney donation, it could be years before their name comes up. One doctor is hoping to shorten this wait by retransplanting already donated kidneys.
By Alia Hoyt
Many people with Type 1 diabetes are deliberately skipping or manipulating their insulin doses in order to lose weight. But this can have very serious consequences.
By Alia Hoyt
British scientists call for more awareness that diabetes can go into remission through weight loss.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Diabetes is a disease that occurs either when your body doesn't make enough insulin or when it can't use the insulin that it makes, leading to serious health problems. You can learn the symptoms of diabetes from the article below.
It's important to know how to prevent diabetes because approximately eight percent of the population suffers from some type of diabetes. Learn about how to prevent diabetes in this article.
Almost every cell in your body needs insulin. Learn how your body secretes insulin from this article.
Symptoms associated with diabetes include fatigue, frequent urination and excessive hunger. Learn more about how a lack of insulin affects the body in this article.
Advertisement
Good news for people with diabetes: Two new drugs may be hitting the market soon. DPP-IV inhibitors can increase insulin production by blocking an enzyme. Another drug, rimonabant, can lower blood sugar. Learn more about new diabetes medications being tested.
The earliest sign of diabetic nephropathy is usually an abnormally high level of protein in the urine that occurs without symptoms. Learn more facts about diabetes nephropathy, prevention, and treatment.
People with diabetes have a higher risk of blindness than people without diabetes, but most people who have diabetes have minor eye disorders. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.
If you suffer from diabetes, your healthcare professional can help you find the best treatment for you illness. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.
Advertisement
In some cases different ethnicities and races are more susceptible to a specific disease. Learn more about African Americans and diabetes in this article.
Alcohol is everywhere -- when the family gathers, at cookouts, after the softball game, at parties. "What will you have?" someone asks. If you have diabetes, what do you say?
Diabetes can effect many things in the body including a male from getting an erection. Learn more about erectile dysfunction as it relates to diabetes in this article.
For many people living with diabetes daily injections are a part of life. Learn more about the alternatives to daily injections that could help manage your diabetes in this article.
Advertisement
Do you suffer from diabetes and want to learn more about the disease and common side effects? Check out this article on diabetes and its relationship to hemochromatosis.
Can office romances really work? Get the facts about office romances in this article.
Are interested in learning more about diabetes and some of the common side effects? Take a look at this Q&A session that has some revealing answers.
Learn more about the benefits and side effects of biguandides. Guide to Diabetes, including causes, types of diabetes, signs of diabetes, risks, medical care, self care, diabetes management, tests, lab tests, diabetes treatment and medications, insulin, diet and weight management. Also includes getting support for and coping with diabetes.
Advertisement
If you suffer from diabetes, you could be at risk for developing more serious health problems such as blindness or nerve damage. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.
People who suffer from diabetes have a greater risk of depression than people who don't have diabetes. Learn more facts about depression and diabetes, prevention, and treatment.
One of the best ways to prevent a diabetes emergency is to never stop taking your diabetes medicine without your doctor's instructions. Learn more facts about diabetes emergencies, prevention, and treatment.
If you suffer from diabetes, your doctor might recommend a diabetes management plan to help you stay on track. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.
Advertisement
Diabetes is a treatable condition and can be prevented if detected early with a diabetes test. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, treatment, and test results.
If you suffer from diabetes, your doctor might prescribe DPP 4 inhibitors to treat your symptoms. Learn more facts about diabetes, prevention, and treatment.