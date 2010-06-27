Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis, the thinning of bone tissue and loss of bone density over time, can be prevented with proper nutrition and lifestyle choices. Learn about the causes of osteoporosis as well as effective methods for treatment and prevention.

Osteoporosis Diagnosis and Risk Factors
Osteoporosis develops gradually, usually without causing symptoms. A broken bone or fracture is typically the first sign. Take a look at some of the common risks associated with this disease.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Osteoporosis Questions and Answers
Will osteoporosis make you shorter? Are you at risk? How can you prevent it? Get answers to these questions and more with these osteoporosis questions and answers from HowStuffWorks.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Osteoporosis Treatment
What are common treatment options for osteoporosis? Find out in this article about osteoporosis treatment from HowStuffWorks.

Questions to Ask Your Osteoporosis Doctor
Asking your doctor the right questions about osteoporosis could help you and your doctor pinpoint the best treatment for you. Learn what questions to ask your osteoporosis doctor in this article from HowStuffWorks.